Is it any wonder the White House came up with the nickname “James Talafreako”?

Vice President J.D. Vance used a caustic joke Tuesday to bring renewed attention to the decidedly dubious positions of Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico — including Talarico’s full-throated approval of the idea of so-called “trans” children.

It should be enough to make any voter Lone Star State voter think twice before pulling the lever for the left.

En route to Texas to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, Vance was asked about his previous statements that he “wouldn’t want to see” Talarico’s internet search history.

Vance on James Talarico: “He’s just a guy who shows a weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens. I think typically people who say stuff like that tend to have some pretty unusual search histories.” https://t.co/2DJI0jHm62 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 13, 2026

“He’s just a guy who shows a weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens,” Vance told reporters. “Just a lot of weird stuff.

“I think typically, people who say stuff like that tend to have some pretty unusual search-engine histories.

“Maybe he doesn’t, just guessing. But I wouldn’t want to see it.”

For the establishment media, that might sound like a smear campaign on the level of Democrats manufacturing a pseudo-scandal around President Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp. Forbes, for instance, found it necessary to use the word “unfounded” in its headline about the Vance statements, as in: “Just guessing: JD Vance twice makes unfounded claims about Talarico’s search history.”

But how “unfounded” is it, really? Even Democrats have to understand that there’s something very strange about Talarico — and Republicans aren’t manufacturing his embarrassing past.

It was Talarico himself who made a speech in 2021 declaring that “God is non-binary” — thus attempting to co-opt the Supreme Creator into the cause of leftist hedonism. He claims now that he was only trying to be “intentionally provocative.”

It’s Talarico, according to The Washington Free Beacon, who headlined an event that same year in a town near the liberal enclave of Austin that featured an 11-year-old boy performing in drag under the name Kween Kee Kee. (God help that poor kid, wherever he is now.)

It’s Talarico who shamelessly declared his “love” for so-called trans children in 2023 while opposing a common-sense law in the Texas legislature against mutilating sexually confused minors with sex change surgeries, or chemically damaging their bodies with hormone therapies or puberty blockers. (The law passed and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.)

And it’s Talarico who is very public about being suspiciously familiar with drag culture. (Bet you can’t name your favorite performing drag queen. James Talarico can name his!)

So to Vance’s point: Would anyone — even the most ardent leftist — be surprised if Talarico’s search engine history turned up images that would turn a normal person’s stomach?

What do you think about Vance's comments on Talarico's search history? It's fair to question his views It's just political mudslinging I think Vance is absolutely right Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's fair to question his views 48% (11 votes) It's just political mudslinging 0% (0 votes) I think Vance is absolutely right 52% (12 votes)

The answer to that is no. Democrats are almost known for that kind of thing these days.

And with Talarico, there’s plenty more out there along those lines that should give normal people pause.

Talarico gets a lot of mileage out of branding himself as a seminarian, but his pastor apparently doesn’t even believe the biblical Resurrection of Jesus is a literal truth — that is, he denies the foundational belief of Christianity itself.

He disappeared from the campaign trail for almost two weeks under suspicious circumstances and still hasn’t explained sufficiently why. (Don’t hold your breath waiting for an investigative reporter from an establishment media outlet to break that story, either.)

And that’s to name but two. There is, in short, a lot about “James Talafreako” that should be off-putting to any normal American.

The fact that a character like that is the Democratic Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in Texas tells you pretty much everything there is to know about the party in the Year of Our Lord 2026,

If he were to actually win the election, with his leftist masters demanding his fealty, the Year of Our Lord 2027 will be even worse.

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