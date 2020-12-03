The left’s latest example of feminist pandering proves once and for all what they really believe: that women are lesser than men.

It all began this past week with Vanderbilt University making headlines for “breaking barriers” by recruiting Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper on the women’s soccer team, to fill-in as kicker.

On Saturday during Vanderbilt’s contest against the University of Missouri, Fuller performed a 30-yard “squib kick” before jogging to the sidelines to start the second half.

Vanderbilt subsequently lost the game 41-0. The team has an 0-8 record for the season.

Despite the insignificant nature of Fuller’s kick and the fact that it did nothing to help prevent a blowout loss, she was named a Special Teams “Player of the Week” by the SEC conference for her “perfectly executed” 30-yard kickoff.

Since then, various outlets have praised Fuller for her performance despite the play’s obvious mediocrity and insignificance. The team has also decided to retain Fuller as one of the teams two kickers, according to the New York Post.

This begs the question: why is it that feminist liberals care so much about a woman entering men’s sports?

Perhaps it’s because they really believe women can only be equal to men when they act like men.

In this way, feminist philosophy is actually just as sexist as the male chauvinists it purportedly fights against. Both modern feminists and male sexists believe male values are superior to their feminine counterparts.

Andrew Klavan, a conservative author and political pundit for The Daily Wire, elaborated on this idea during a speech hosted by Young America’s Foundation, explaining why most conservatives disagree with the core tenets of feminism.

“I believe completely in the free and complete rights of all people no matter which of the two sexes they are,” Klavan said, “I believe that men and women have rights and that they should have free exercise to make any choice they want.”

“What I don’t agree with is the idea that somehow male values are the right values and women who have a different set of values which have traditionally, and I think rightly, been called female values, are somehow less than their male counterparts.”

Klavan’s right. While feminists are quick to cheer on women for entering male-dominated domains, they also disdain women who prioritize homemaking and child-rearing.

Simone de Beauvoir, a 20th-century feminist intellectual whose radical ideas paved the way for modern-day feminism, explained as much during an interview with fellow feminist writer Betty Friedan.

De Beauvoir believed women should be forced to enter the workplace precisely because if left to their own devices, more women would prefer to stay home and look after children.

“No, we don’t believe that any woman should have this choice. No woman should be authorized to stay at home to raise her children. Society should be totally different,” de Beauvoir told Friedan.

“Women should not have that choice, precisely because if there is such a choice, too many women will make that one. It is a way of forcing women in a certain direction.”

This is why liberal outlets are cheering on Fuller even though she failed to prove herself as more competent than the average male kicker.

They believe she took women one step closer to becoming men.

Just as men are incapable of embodying feminine traits as well as women can, the reverse is also true.

Women aren’t men, and those that pursue purely male values will always be second-rate to men who naturally embody them.

That doesn’t mean women can’t make for competent college football kickers. There’s likely plenty of women out there who could perform better than Fuller did.

However, the incessant praise for Fuller is condescending towards her and women in general and is motivated by a feminist desire to see women take up male attributes.

In the minds of feminists, true equality for women can only be reached when women are equally represented in all-male arenas.

The left doesn’t see women as uniquely special with their own unique strengths and merits.

Instead, they see women as second-rate men.

