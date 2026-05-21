Vanessa Trump Reveals Scary 'Personal Health Update'

Vanessa Trump took to social media Wednesday to offer a very sobering update regarding her health.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. went on Instagram and posted a short message, revealing that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I want to share a personal health update,” the 48-year-old Trump began. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.

“Thank you for your kindness and support … it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

The comments section under Trump’s post was filled with support and prayers.

According to People magazine, Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children.

Perhaps the most well-known of their children is the oldest, Kai Trump.

Kai has built up quite the social media following, with her content typically involving her famous grandfather or her nascent golf career.

After Kai, the next oldest is Donald Trump III, followed by Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Vanessa and Don Jr. were married from 2005 to 2018.

And despite being split, a family insider told People that the two are still very much a unit when it comes to their children.

“[Don] knows Vanessa can make her own decisions, but they’re a team when it comes to coparenting,” the insider said.

Following the divorce, Don Jr. would go on to date Kimberly Guilfoyle for a few years before ending things with her in 2024. He is currently engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson.

Vanessa, meanwhile, has been dating golf legend Tiger Woods.

Interestingly enough, there does appear to be some friction between Vanessa and Don Jr. when it comes to Woods.

People reported that Don Jr. had expressed some concerns following Woods’ latest DUI incident, particularly as it pertained to the five children he shares with Vanessa.

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