Vanessa Trump, Wife of Donald Trump Jr, Taken to Hospital After Opening Letter Containing White Powder

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, was reportedly taken to a New York City hospital on Monday after opening an envelope that contained an unidentified white powder.

The letter was addressed to Vanessa Trump’s husband, NBC News reported, citing senior law enforcement and city officials.

Vanessa Trump opened the letter at around 10 a.m. while she was in her Manhattan apartment.

After discovering the unidentified substance inside, she and two others who were with her were decontaminated by firefighters.

Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.

It’s not believed that anyone in the apartment — including Trump — suffered any serious injuries, and police said the white powder non-hazardous.

However, The Associated Press reported that Trump felt ill.

She reportedly told police “she was coughing and felt nauseous.”

Many people sent their well wishes to Vanessa Trump by way of Twitter.

Prayers for @DonaldJTrumpJr‘s beautiful wife, #VanessaTrump hospitalized after opening an envelope w/ white powder in it. Thank u again, @realDonaldTrump family, 4 all u endure every day just to save our country! We don’t take it 4 granted. The sane people pray for u every day. pic.twitter.com/r5Qy3h3pTw — Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) February 12, 2018

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS Vanessa Trump, wife of DonaldJTrumpJr just taken to hospital as precaution after opening letter with unknown powder substance. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Vanessa and your family. God bless you & the Trump family.https://t.co/xn8nd7yMgy pic.twitter.com/PHxVt5EsGO — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) February 12, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with @DonaldJTrumpJr and his wife @MrsVanessaTrump. It’s a shame that we have sunken so low in political discourse in this country that someone would steep to such lows. #MAGA — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 12, 2018

No matter what political views you hold, THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!! Vanessa Trump was just taken to a hospital after opening an envelop containing a ‘white substance’! This woman has a family! She’s a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a daughter! God bless her! #VanessaTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ewIH5ZgAEi — CoreyJones🇺🇸 (@CoreyLMJones) February 12, 2018

Police and Secret Service were investigating the incident at the scene, according to WABC.

