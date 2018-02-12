The Western Journal

Vanessa Trump, Wife of Donald Trump Jr, Taken to Hospital After Opening Letter Containing White Powder

By Joe Setyon
February 12, 2018 at 11:56am

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, was reportedly taken to a New York City hospital on Monday after opening an envelope that contained an unidentified white powder.

The letter was addressed to Vanessa Trump’s husband, NBC News reported, citing senior law enforcement and city officials.

Vanessa Trump opened the letter at around 10 a.m. while she was in her Manhattan apartment.

After discovering the unidentified substance inside, she and two others who were with her were decontaminated by firefighters.

Then, they were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, though the hospital visit was purely precautionary, the New York City Fire Department said.

Do you think police will find whoever sent his letter?

It’s not believed that anyone in the apartment — including Trump — suffered any serious injuries, and police said the white powder non-hazardous.

However, The Associated Press reported that Trump felt ill.

She reportedly told police “she was coughing and felt nauseous.”

Many people sent their well wishes to Vanessa Trump by way of Twitter.

Police and Secret Service were investigating the incident at the scene, according to WABC.

Tags: Donald Trump Jr., New York

