Variety Taken to Task After It Suggests Both 'Snow White' Actresses Are a Problem

When it comes to the beleaguered state of Disney’s live-action “Snow White” remake, there’s plenty of blame to go around for why the movie has struck all the wrong chords, despite just a handful of trailers to go by.

There are the bozo executives who have no clue what they’re doing as they green-light yet another in this exhausting streak of remakes that are completely devoid of the heart of any of the films’ original charms.

There’s the casting director who couldn’t decide whether dwarves were offensive or not.

There’s the headcase actress and eponymous lead of the film, Rachel Zegler (more on her shortly).

But one person generally devoid of much fault — at least, seemingly — is Zegler’s co-star, actress Gal Gadot.

Establishment media outlet Variety, however, thinks Gadot should shoulder some blame for Disney’s reported decision to cut back on the movie’s promotion — and readers could not disagree more.

“Disney Scales Back ‘Snow White’ Hollywood Premiere Amid Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Controversies,” Variety proudly boasted in the story’s headline.

At face value, you would think that both Gadot and Zegler have equally been making Mickey Mouse sprout white hairs.

Variety writer Marc Malkin was able to rattle off a list of Zegler’s issues (again, more shortly), but when it came time to describe Gadot’s purported “controversy,” the allegations were lacking, to say the least.

“Gadot, who is Israeli, has become an outspoken supporter of Israel on social media as well as in a passionate speech she delivered on March 4 when she was honored at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit in New York City,” Malkin wrote.

So … the problem is that she’s Israeli? Seriously? That’s the “controversy” that Variety says equals the dreck from Zegler?

Compare Gadot speaking out against the atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, (a plea of common decency, if there ever was one), to Zegler’s rhetoric leading up to this.

First and foremost, Zegler infamously derided the classic tale of Snow White by making it some sexist issue — calling the prince who tries to save Snow White more of a stalker than a hero.

Do you agree or disagree with Rachel Zegler? (live action Snow White) She says Snow White’s Prince “literally stalks her”, calls it “weird” and says the remake is “not about the love story at all” pic.twitter.com/2QfPUFNdAw — Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) August 17, 2023

(And in fairness, this is one place where Gadot is not faultless. She generally goes along with this girl-boss, rah-rah stuff.)

Secondly, Zegler tacitly supports Hamas terrorists. Seriously.

Thirdly, Zegler is an online bully.

She is a walking, talking PR disaster of the highest order — and is apparently on equal footing with Gadot?

Social media couldn’t let this one slide:

Variety considers being Jewish a controversy. — JC Flores (@happyface1973) March 12, 2025

What Gal Gadot controversy? Her being Jewish? 🤔 — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) March 11, 2025

Gal Gadot’s “controversial” stance is apparently “being Jewish.” — Brook V (@brookvole_kh) March 12, 2025

Controversies: Gal Gadot: born Rachel Ziegler: Vocal radical espousing extremist views. One of these things is not like the other. — Liberty Cerulean (@LibertyCerulean) March 12, 2025

Now, in total — and tragic — fairness, Zegler certainly has her fair share of supporters online (it’s something President Donald Trump’s administration is working on).

But it’s clear to anyone who’s not drinking Hamas Kool-Aid that Zegler and Gadot are not equivalent headaches when it comes to this migraine of a film project.

Shame on Variety for suggesting otherwise.

