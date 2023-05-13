With the first stage complete in an investigation into a possible eucharistic miracle at a Roman Catholic church in Connecticut, the Vatican is now reviewing the initial report.

The Rev. Joseph Crowley, the priest at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, said that during communion on March 5, the number of hosts being handed out miraculously increased.

“What happened is our Lord multiplied himself,” Crowley said.

The Archdiocese of Hartford reviewed the incident and forwarded its report to Rome, according to the Hartford Courant.

The report is now in the hands of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, a commission that deals with “safeguarding faith and morals and protecting their integrity from errors,” according to the Vatican’s website.

Many have flocked to St. Thomas believing a miracle took place, according to WTIC-TV.

“How can you look at everything that’s going on and not believe?” Jean Beck said. “It was such a glorious, wonderful, joyful thing that it brought peace to my heart.”

After Mass on March 5, Crowley told parishioners what had apparently taken place that day.

“We had something happen. It’s hard to say, actually. God provides, and it’s funny how God provides, and sometimes it comes in a weird way, in a mystical way, in a strange way,” he said.







“One of our eucharistic ministers was running out of hosts, and yet they didn’t, and suddenly there [were] more hosts in the ciborium. God duplicated himself,” he said.

“It’s really, really cool when God does those things, and it’s really, really cool when we realize what he’s done, and it just happened today. Very powerful, very awesome, very real, very shocking. But also, it happens, and today it happened,” he said.

The Rev. Michael McGivney, a former priest at St. Thomas and the founder of the Knights of Columbus, has already had a miracle attributed to him, according to WTIC.

The last eucharistic miracle recognized by the Vatican happened in Poland in 2013, when red streaks appeared in a host when it was put into water. “Those streaks were analyzed and found to contain fragments of heart muscle,” WTIC reported.

