The Vatican Has Zero Standing to Criticize Trump - Remember What They Let Biden and Obama Get Away With?

If you’re going to pick public beefs, admittedly, it’s best if you’re not doing it with the man who Roman Catholics see as the vicar of Christ on earth.

No, the pope isn’t himself infallible, one of many points of Roman Catholicism that those not in the faith or raised in it tend to swing and miss on. (He theoretically can be, although here is not the time to expound on the meaning of the ex cathedra authority of the pope and how profoundly rarely it’s invoked.) It’s led many commentators to wonder why, particularly, President Donald Trump is publicly feuding with the world’s largest Christian denomination.

If you’re wondering that, then ask yourself this: Where have you been when the Democratic Party, using its White House bully pulpit, decided to publicly feud with the world’s largest Christian denomination?

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