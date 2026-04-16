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Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden on June 14, 2024, in Fasano, Italy.
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Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden on June 14, 2024, in Fasano, Italy. (Vatican Media - Pool / Getty Images)

The Vatican Has Zero Standing to Criticize Trump - Remember What They Let Biden and Obama Get Away With?

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 16, 2026 at 11:04am
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If you’re going to pick public beefs, admittedly, it’s best if you’re not doing it with the man who Roman Catholics see as the vicar of Christ on earth.

No, the pope isn’t himself infallible, one of many points of Roman Catholicism that those not in the faith or raised in it tend to swing and miss on. (He theoretically can be, although here is not the time to expound on the meaning of the ex cathedra authority of the pope and how profoundly rarely it’s invoked.) It’s led many commentators to wonder why, particularly, President Donald Trump is publicly feuding with the world’s largest Christian denomination.

If you’re wondering that, then ask yourself this: Where have you been when the Democratic Party, using its White House bully pulpit, decided to publicly feud with the world’s largest Christian denomination?

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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