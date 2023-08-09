A woman in Australia refused to rid her own child of parasitic head lice because she was vegan and expressed an aversion to killing anything living, her neighbor complained.

The disturbing revelation comes from an advice column that was published long ago by the country’s Nine.com outlet, but only recently resurfaced and attracted a lot of attention.

Every word of it reads as an example of child abuse and the delusions of those who refuse to consume animal products, citing their perceived moral or ethical questions about it.

But this story is not about eating meat, eggs or buying other products that draw from the bodies of our God-given animal friends.

This story was about a woman so deranged she chose a parasitic infection over the well-being of her own daughter.

Nine’s life coach Alexandra Carlton received a letter about this whack job of a mom.

“My seven-year-old daughter is best friends with the girl next door, whose family are vegan,” the letter stated. “That’s fine; we respect their choice and even make special food when little River comes to play. My problem is that recently this otherwise delightful child was at our house and scratching furiously … and I discovered she was crawling with head lice.”

The concerned mother made the other child’s vegan mom aware of the infection — only to find her parents were well aware her scalp was being feasted upon.

“My [neighbor] told me she was in the practice of combing the lice and nits into the garden where they had a chance of survival,” the concerned parent wrote. “My jaw hit the floor.”

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (615 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

She concluded, “I don’t want to separate the kids, but there’s no way ‘combing them into the garden’ is going to work (industrial-grade pesticide barely works), and I don’t want my daughter covered in vermin.”

As a father, I would have instantly severed ties with this child’s family and banned each of them from my property.

That decision might seem rash, but head lice are no joke.

Luckily, Carlton saw this situation for what it was — which was cruel and deranged.

The advice columnist responded:

“I hate to be the one to tell you this but your neighbor is a monster. Does this woman not realize that simply combing those poor lice off their supporting hairs is condemning them to a slow, parched death in the garden?

“Does she not stop to think of the microscopic amoeba she’s crushing each time she swipes through her daughter’s locks? As you read this, she’s probably swallowing ladlefuls of innocent bacteria while she drinks her raw kelp kombucha smoothie, Nitty, sending them to a sizzling demise in the pits of her stomach acid.”

Carlton, a mother herself, described the vegan monster as “unbearable” but suggested the girls should not separated.

She advised the concerned mom to take measures to prevent her own daughter from becoming infected.

It ultimately remains unclear how the situation was resolved, but this anecdote essentially sums up the broader vegan community.

With some exceptions, these people are bonkers. Who on Earth would choose parasites over their own child?

Several in the vegan community are misguided, to be kind.

As rocker Ted Nugent brilliantly pointed four years ago, vegans are responsible for more death than people like me, who consume the flesh of livestock daily.

Farmers who provide these people with their food kill every insect, animal and other organism that comes anywhere near their seeds, legumes and kale.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

“If you really want to kill the most things, be vegan,” Nugent told Joe Rogan some years back. “In order to grow tofu, you have to kill every ground squirrel, every vole, every shrew, every snake, every turtle, every frog, every bird, every rabbit. Anything that gets in that bean field …”

