The Vegas odds for the 2020 presidential election made a sudden, surprising shift as results continued to pour in on Tuesday night.

Although Biden was shown to be the clear favorite at the beginning of the night, betting sites now have completely flipped the odds in favor of President Donald Trump winning reelection.

Odds Shark, for example, had Trump’s odds at +135 at the beginning of the morning.

As of 10:10 pm EST, those odds were at -775.

The betting site Bovada has Trump’s odds at -320.

This incredible shift has come as a surprise to many new personalities and political commentators, as can be seen in the reactions on Twitter.

Trump is now a monster betting favorite to win election. It’s 2016 all over again. Literally the exact same pattern with the betting markets. https://t.co/3c5WAbp5fk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2020

“Trump is now a monster betting favorite to win election. It’s 2016 all over again. Literally the exact same pattern with the betting markets,” conservative sports commentator Clay Travis tweeted.

Whoop! There it is. Vegas odds have flipped and *Biden* is now the underdog in the betting market. -220 means you must wager $220 to win $100

+155 means if you wager $100 you win $155 At this moment Vegas gives Trump 2:1 odds of WINNING pic.twitter.com/5DPhCcZZaO — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) November 4, 2020

“Whoop! There it is. Vegas odds have flipped and *Biden* is now the underdog in the betting market. -220 means you must wager $220 to win $100 +155 means if you wager $100 you win $155 At this moment Vegas gives Trump 2:1 odds of WINNING,” Fox News commentator Gayle Trotter tweeted.

Vegas odds just officially flipped to Trump… — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2020

“Vegas odds just officially flipped to Trump…” Bill Melugin of KTTV wrote.

