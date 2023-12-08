'VeggieTales' Creator Joins Rob Reiner to Create Anti-Christian Documentary

Phil Vischer, the co-creator of the popular faith-based children’s cartoon series “Veggie Tales,” has joined atheist actor, director and producer Rob Reiner in a forthcoming film aimed at criticizing Christians and characterizing them as a danger to the country.

Reiner, who starred as the much-reviled Michael “Meathead” Stivic in the 1970s TV sitcom “All in the Family,” is pushing a shockumentary titled “God and Country: The Rise of Christian Nationalism,” set to be released early next year.

The film, whose trailer was released Thursday, portrays Christians as supporting a dangerous, militant, hate-filled movement that threatens American democracy.

Reiner, whose films include the 1984 comedy “This is Spinal Tap” and the 1987 fantasy comedy “The Princess Bride,” has said he has no religion and leans toward atheism, although he thought Buddhism “kind of makes sense.”

Variety reported in September that the Hollywood producer would be handling the “God and Country” film, which is directed by Dan Partland.

“‘God & Country’ looks at the implications of Christian Nationalism and how it distorts not only our constitutional republic, but Christianity itself … [it also] asks this question: What happens when a faith built on love, sacrifice, and forgiveness grows political tentacles, conflating power, money, and belief into hyper-nationalism?” the film’s synopsis reads, according to the report.

“Not since the Civil War has our country been so divided. ‘God & Country’ throws a spotlight on the role that Christian Nationalism has played in stoking that division,” Reiner said of his film.

“With the deepest respect for Christians who are sincere in their faith, but who are misinformed about the dangers and history of Christian Nationalism, I was compelled to produce this film to use my voice to draw awareness to the threat it poses,” he said.

In an X post on Thursday in which he shared the film’s trailer, Reiner said, “Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.”

Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023

The film also features putative “conservatives” and Christians such as navel-gazing establishmentarian commentator David French — who seems to spend far more time attacking his own side than criticizing the left — and Russell Moore, the left-wing editor of “Christianity Today.”

Included in the long list of those excoriating Christianity in “God & Country” is “VeggieTales” co-creator Vischer.

Hey! Some familiar faces in this trailer! (And the comments are a great reminder why this sort of work is necessary.) https://t.co/WqoxaRLr5f — Phil Vischer (@philvischer) December 8, 2023

For those unfamiliar, the “Veggie Tales” series launched in 1993 and is meant to help guide children with life lessons from a biblical perspective. The show became a hit with Christian parents and won many honors, including Emmy Awards and Parents’ Choice Awards.

Many X users found it hard it understand why Christians would associate themselves with Reiner’s film.

Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann posted, “Avowed atheist Rob Reiner: ‘I’m looking for Christians to interview in my documentary slamming Christians.’

“David French, Phil Vischer, Russell Moore: ‘Say no more, fam.'”

Avowed atheist Rob Reiner: “I’m looking for Christians to interview in my documentary slamming Christians.” David French, Phil Vischer, Russell Moore: “Say no more, fam.” https://t.co/Zb3hjiPUNO — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 8, 2023

Jamie Bambrick, the associate pastor of Hope Church Craigavon in Northern Ireland, shared a clip from the show and said, “Remember when @philvischer used to be a Christian nationalist? Larry The Cucumber remembers.”

Remember when @philvischer used to be a Christian nationalist?

Larry The Cucumber remembers. pic.twitter.com/TJ8eYsMIz6 — Jamie Bambrick (@j_bambrick) December 8, 2023

Friends, don’t feel like you need to take these people seriously. They aren’t serious people. It’s okay to laugh at this. — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) December 8, 2023

It’s hilarious to me how terrified Leftists are of normal Christians who dare to take their faith outside the walls of the church. https://t.co/ClDmVfShPQ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 8, 2023

As John Knox of Not The Bee added, “If you’re looking for people to maliciously accuse the brethren, then Russell Moore, David French, Skye Jehtani, and Phil Vischer are a GREAT starting point!”

