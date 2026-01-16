Venezuela Freedom Fighter Maria Machado Gave Trump Her Nobel Prize Medal, Calling Him 'the Heir to Washington' and a Force for Freedom

Venezuelan freedom fighter Maria Corina Machado hailed President Donald Trump as “the heir” to the legendary U.S. Founding Father George Washington while presenting him with the Nobel Peace Prize medal she received in October.

During a press scrum outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Machado explained the impetus behind her gracious gesture.

“I presented the president of the United States the medal … the Nobel Peace Prize, and I told him, ‘Listen to this: 200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington’s face on it,” Machado said.

“Bolivar kept that medal for the rest of his life. Actually, when you see his portraits, you can see the medal.”

She continued: “It was given by Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela in their [shared] fight for freedom against tyranny.”

Machado said now — 20 years later — “the people of Bolívar are giving back the heir of Washington a medal — in this case, the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize — as recognition for [Trump’s] unique commitment with our freedom.”

REPORTER: "Did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?" MARÍA CORINA MACHADO: "I presented the President of the United States the medal…the Nobel Peace Prize." "Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington's face on…

For reference, General Lafayette was a French military officer who volunteered to join the Continental Army, led by General George Washington, during the American Revolution.

Lafayette was an admirer of Simon Bolívar, who liberated much of South America from Spanish colonial rule.

Hours after Machado’s thoughtful deed, Trump thanked her in a Truth Social post.

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today,” Trump wrote. “She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much.

“María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

PHOTO: President Trump with Nobel Peace Prize medal presented to him by Venezuela's Machado

Machado’s gesture was a response to the U.S. military’s Jan. 3 capture of then-Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in a bid to flood the United States with fentanyl and cocaine.

Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025, in recognition of her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela.

At the time, she dedicated her award to Trump for his efforts to restore democracy to her country.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote.

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

On the surface, Machado’s gesture could be interpreted as a cynical move to pander to Trump so he’ll help install her as the new leader of Venezuela while it undergoes a regime change.

However, her gushing admiration for Trump appear genuine, and her desire for democracy in her nation seems sincere.

