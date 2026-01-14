Venezuela Releases Imprisoned Americans in 'Important Step in the Right Direction'

Venezuela has freed several Americans who were detained during what the country’s leaders have promised will be a large release of political prisoners.

However, as noted by CNN, a human rights group estimated that only 56 of the 116 people Venezuelan authorities said were freed have actually been released.

CNN estimated the number of political prisoners held by the government is more than 800.

The State Department confirmed the release of several Americans without providing a number or the identities of those freed, according to NBC News.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “

‘Seeking Peace.’ This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/AxEDLQoKAc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 9, 2026

A State Department official called the release of detained Americas “an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities.”

Last week, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and brother of Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, said many prisoners would be freed as a step to “seek peace.”

At that time, Christopher Hernandez-Roy, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said there were four “unlawfully detained” Americans held.

Thanks to this man, Donald J. Trump, political prisoners are being released in Venezuela. People who were being tortured. Blessed be the peacemakers. Peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/dRSVUor5gM — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) January 8, 2026

Families of political prisoners are calling for all of them to be freed.

“We are demanding the full and unconditional release of all political prisoners, not just a specific number,” Aurora de Superlano, the wife of prisoner Freddy Superlano, said. Her husband is an opposition political figure who is still behind bars.

“We are applying the necessary pressure and carrying out the necessary activities within what we, as a nation, are able to do. All of our efforts are aimed at contributing to the freedom of all the political prisoners in our country,” she said.

The identities of some who have been released were made known by the Associated Press.

Human rights attorney Rocío San Miguel, opposition political leader Biagio Pilieri, and former presidential candidate Enrique Márquez were among those freed.

Machado urges Pope Leo to support release of Venezuelan prisoners https://t.co/T8o4wEl0rR pic.twitter.com/mTfmIJPCwr — Pope news (@Pope_news) January 13, 2026

Italian businessman Marco Burlò was freed Monday and arrived in Rome on Tuesday, saying his arrest was a “pure and real kidnapping.”

“I can’t say that I was physically abused, but without being able to talk to our children, without the right to defense, without being able to speak to the lawyer, completely isolated, here they thought that I might have died,” he said.

