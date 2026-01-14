Share
News
People attend a vigil to demand freedom for political prisoners at El Helicoide, a facility and prison owned by the Venezuelan government and used for both regular and political prisoners of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 13, 2026.
People attend a vigil to demand freedom for political prisoners at El Helicoide, a facility and prison owned by the Venezuelan government and used for both regular and political prisoners of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Pedro Mattey - AFP / Getty Images)

Venezuela Releases Imprisoned Americans in 'Important Step in the Right Direction'

 By Jack Davis  January 14, 2026 at 7:44am
Share

Venezuela has freed several Americans who were detained during what the country’s leaders have promised will be a large release of political prisoners.

However, as noted by CNN, a human rights group estimated that only 56 of the 116 people Venezuelan authorities said were freed have actually been released.

CNN estimated the number of political prisoners held by the government is more than 800.

The State Department confirmed the release of several Americans without providing a number or the identities of those freed, according to NBC News.

A State Department official called the release of detained Americas “an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities.”

Last week, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and brother of Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, said many prisoners would be freed as a step to “seek peace.”

At that time, Christopher Hernandez-Roy, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said there were four “unlawfully detained” Americans held.

Families of political prisoners are calling for all of them to be freed.

Related:
'Disturbance' at Georgia Prison Leaves 3 Inmates Dead, a Dozen More Injured

“We are demanding the full and unconditional release of all political prisoners, not just a specific number,” Aurora de Superlano, the wife of prisoner Freddy Superlano, said. Her husband is an opposition political figure who is still behind bars.

“We are applying the necessary pressure and carrying out the necessary activities within what we, as a nation, are able to do. All of our efforts are aimed at contributing to the freedom of all the political prisoners in our country,” she said.

The identities of some who have been released were made known by the Associated Press.

Human rights attorney Rocío San Miguel, opposition political leader Biagio Pilieri, and former presidential candidate Enrique Márquez were among those freed.

Italian businessman Marco Burlò was freed Monday and arrived in Rome on Tuesday, saying his arrest was a “pure and real kidnapping.”

“I can’t say that I was physically abused, but without being able to talk to our children, without the right to defense, without being able to speak to the lawyer, completely isolated, here they thought that I might have died,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tyler Robinson Seeks to Upend Case by Getting Prosecutors Disqualified
Trump Administration Says Banks Will Soon Begin Distributing 'Trump Cards'
Pentagon Vows to Save Iconic 'Stars and Stripes' Military Newspaper from Itself, Will Bring Back from 'Woke Distractions'
Police Say 11-Year-Old Boy Shot Father to Death After His Nintendo Was Taken Away
DHS Tracks Down Alleged Minneapolis Rioter ID'd as the Man Filmed Stealing Federal Agent's Weapon: 'His Life Has Been Changed Forever'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation