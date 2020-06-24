A young woman originally from Venezuela has issued a dire warning to Americans who remain apathetic about the mass destruction of statues and monuments taking place across the United States.

In a video posted to TikTok last week, Elizabeth Rogliani explained why she cares about “some silly little statues coming down or some silly little street names changing.”

“It’s because the last time I didn’t care about this, I was a teenager. I have already lived through this thing when I was living in Venezuela,” she said.

“Statues came down, [former Venezuelan President Hugo] Chavez didn’t want that history displayed. And then he changed the street names.”

Rogliani warned that this led to a slippery slope: “Then came the curriculum, then some movies couldn’t be shown on certain TV channels, and so on and so forth.”

The young woman proceeded to deliver a message to Americans who think that the horrors that have become a part of daily life in Venezuela will never happen in the United States: “You guys think it can’t happen to you. I’ve heard this so many times. But always be on guard. Never believe something can’t happen to you.”

“You need to guard your country and your society or it will be destroyed,” said Rogliani, who explained that many Venezuelans disregarded Cubans’ warnings about the emergence of socialism and totalitarianism.

“That’s not going to happen here,” Venezuelans said to themselves at the time, according to Rogliani. “Yet it happened.”

As her video concluded, Rogliani warned that “there’s clearly a lot of people wanting to destroy the U.S.”

Sadly, the mission to “destroy the U.S.” appears to be moving full steam ahead, and as Rogliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week, it could lead the U.S. toward a “cultural revolution.”

In recent weeks, far-left mobs have targeted statues of historical figures indiscriminately, as the statue demolition derby has extended far beyond its supposed original mandate of removing monuments to Confederate leaders.

Last week, left-wing protesters in San Francisco toppled a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, the man who led the Union in defeating the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Leftists in the United States have also targeted the curriculum and the arts. Many schools, for instance, have already adopted The New York Times’ far-left “1619 Project” as part of their curriculum.

The 1619 Project’s radical framework “aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are,” according to its website.

In other words, America has been a racist, corrupt place from the start and must be radically restructured.

The phenomenon where “certain TV channels” have decided to stop showing “some movies” has also spread to the U.S. HBO Max, for example, pulled the classic film “Gone with the Wind” from its streaming services because members of the mob trashed it as racist.

The list of canceled movies and TV shows also includes “Cops” and “Live PD.” Both of these extremely popular shows committed the unforgivable offense of painting police officers in a positive light.

In Venezuela, all of this madness was followed by economic hardship and poverty. Twenty years after the rise of Hugo Chavez, who championed “cancel culture,” as well as the economic platitudes of the far left, nearly 90 percent of the country’s residents lived in poverty, according to The Guardian.

The astronomical poverty rate in the oil-rich nation should not come as a surprise. In 2017, the Venezuelan economy shrunk by 15.7 percent and inflation reached 860 percent.

If Americans of goodwill want to prevent those horrors from happening here, they must replace their indifference with patriotism and heed Elizabeth Rogliani’s warning before it’s too late.

