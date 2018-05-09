Venus Williams Issues Controversial Statements on Women, Feminism

American tennis player Venus Williams told Elle U.K. that she doesn’t identify as a feminist and thinks women have more opportunities than they’ve ever had before.

“I don’t like labels, though I do think as women we have much more power and opportunities in our hands than ever before,” Williams told Elle in an interview for its June magazine issue.

Her statements come amid the growing fervor of progressive women’s groups reviving their calls for female power, vocalized largely after a number of scandals involving male Hollywood and government bigwigs sparked the #MeToo movement.

When asked her thoughts on topics like equality and women’s rights, Williams explained she does not see the value in debating the fairness of equal outcomes, but recognizes opportunity and works hard to turn that opportunity into success.

She added that working to encourage others to succeed rather than beating them down in a competition should be an important element of women’s empowerment.

She put eliminating negativity at the fore of actions necessary to uplifting other women seeking to succeed.

“We truly don’t know how powerful we are,” Williams said, according to the Daily Mail.

“There’s nothing like a powerful woman walking into a room.”

“There are so many emerging forces; there’s been so much growth for women in sports. It’s very exciting,” she continued.

Williams also pointed to a number of obstacles she’s had to overcome in her professional and personal life, including multiple injuries while she was competing as a pro tennis player, as instances that made her stronger than she could have guessed.

TalentWorks, a site that specializes in matching applicants to jobs, reported in January that women are 48 percent more likely to get hired than men after analyzing over 4,000 job applications.

Women are also outperforming men in school by a large margin, according to The New York Times.

Not only are women getting far better grades than their male classmates, but they are also more likely to graduate with a degree than their male peers.

Where most colleges used to be male-dominated, men made up 44 percent of all college students in the United States in 2017, according to Department of Education data.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

