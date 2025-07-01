Verdict Reached in Sean Combs Trial, But Judge Directs Jury to Keep Working

The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial announced Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of the five counts against the rap mogul, but will return to deliberations Wednesday.

“We have reached a verdict on counts 2,3,4 and 5,” a late afternoon note from the jury to federal Judge Arun Subramanian said, according to the New York Post.

The note referred to two sex-trafficking charges and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

“We have not reached a verdict on count 1 because we have unpersuadable jurors on both sides,” the note said. Count One is the racketeering charge against Combs.

The Post said Combs “sat slumped in his chair looking unhappy and briefly put his head in his hands” after the note was shared with the court.

Subramanian said the jury should keep deliberating, according to the Associated Press.

Deliberations resume Wednesday.

“I ask at this time that you keep deliberating,” Subramanian said, according to The New York Times.

He reread a piece of the jury instructions that said, “No juror should surrender his or her conscientious beliefs for the purpose of returning a unanimous verdict.”

On Monday, a jury note indicated there were some issues in the deliberations, according to NBC.

The note said Juror No. 3 “does not follow” instructions given to the jury by the judge.

The racketeering charge against Combs could lead to a 20-year sentence, according to Fox News.

The charge of transportation to engage in prostitution could carry a sentence of up to 10 years. Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

Subramanian has two other options remaining — to give additional instructions to the jury or accept a partial verdict.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday, after seven weeks of prosecution testimony. Diddy’s defense did not call anyone.

“Up until today, Diddy was able to get away with crime because of money and power,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik said. “That stops now.”

“Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs,” Slavik said. “He’s a leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer.”

