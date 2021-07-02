Vernon Jones Completely Destroys CNN Reporter: 'CNN Is About Controlling Negroes'

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones unleashed an epic smackdown on CNN, saying the left-wing network is all “about controlling Negroes.”

Jones, who is black, made the pointed remarks to a CNN reporter during a Thursday news conference with Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was an attorney for former President Donald Trump during his fight over the 2020 election.

The candidate urged reporters to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland why he’s investigating Georgia’s new election integrity legislation — which Democrats disingenuously claimed was like Jim Crow laws — while refusing to investigate the suspicious “vote counting” in some Georgia counties on Nov. 3.

“I want you to ask the Attorney General Garland, I want you to ask him why is it that he wants to come to Georgia and investigate Georgia’s so-called ‘Jim Crow’ laws but he won’t investigate or even ask for a forensic audit in the 159 counties in Georgia,” Jones said.

Democrats claim Georgia’s election integrity law, known as Senate Bill 202, is “racist” because it seeks to prevent voter fraud by, among other things:

Adding a voter ID requirement for mail-in ballots.

Banning election officials from mass-mailing unsolicited batches of absentee ballots to random people.

Setting restrictions on drop boxes, including requiring they be placed inside early voting locations and not randomly scattered across the city.

Jones, a longtime Democratic state representative in Georgia, became a Republican in January after endorsing Trump.

He berated Garland for refusing to investigate how Georgia’s voting laws were suspiciously manipulated in the leadup to the 2020 election in ways that made election fraud easier to commit.

For example, the state did not have absentee ballot drop boxes prior to the 2020 election.

As he addressed reporters, Jones homed in on CNN field producer Devon Sayers, who was standing next to him holding a “Fox 5” microphone.

“Were the drop-off boxes used in the 2020 election and the 2021 run-off, were those drop-off boxes written into state statute?” he asked.

“I don’t know,” Sayers responded.

“Are you open to looking to see if they were?” Jones said.

“Sir, I just ask questions,” Sayers said.

The aspiring governor suggested that CNN won’t investigate some alarming irregularities in the 2020 presidential election because the race-baiting network only cares about “controlling” black people.

“See, here’s CNN,” Jones said. “Because, see, CNN is about controlling Negroes. … That’s what CNN is about. They don’t want people of color to have conservative thoughts.”

REAL journalism is dead in America. If the liberal media thinks they can bully me, intimidate me, or silence me, they have another thing coming. I’m not a resident on their plantation. pic.twitter.com/quij54llWU — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) July 1, 2021

He continued: “He’s here to keep me [from] running and keep me from being the governor of the state. Why? Because liberals, they do not want blacks thinking for themselves. They’re here for Stacey Abrams.”

Jones told the CNN producer, “You know and I know that the drop-off boxes were not in the state statutes. You know and I know that the ENet signature verification was not in the state statute. Right? We both know that.”

Jones repeatedly asked the CNN producer if he would agree to investigate the voter-fraud issues he had raised, but Sayers refused to say his network would do so.

After the news conference, the candidate posted the video of his exchange on Twitter and warned the establishment media that they will not intimidate or silence him.

“If the liberal media thinks they can bully me, intimidate me, or silence me, they have another thing coming,” he tweeted. “I’m not a resident on their plantation.”







Jones joins a growing movement of black voters who are fed up with the Democratic Party’s race-baiting and empty promises to help struggling Americans.

As the nation buckles under the weight of rampant crime sprees, escalating race wars and a sputtering economy, it’s encouraging to know that fearless warriors like Jones do exist.

