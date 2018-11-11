SECTIONS
Entertainment Politics US News
Print

Vet Who Was Mocked by ‘SNL’ Appears on Show, Sends Powerful Message

Military veteran Dan Crenshaw, left, appears with comedian Pete Davidson on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'Saturday Night Live / YouTube screen shotMilitary veteran Dan Crenshaw, left, appears with comedian Pete Davidson on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.' (Saturday Night Live / YouTube screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 11:04am
Print

Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw won a victory on another battlefield Saturday as the former SEAL made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” one week after comedian Pete Davidson tried to mock Crenshaw’s loss of an eye in Afghanistan.

Last Saturday, Davidson cited Crenshaw while mocking various candidates around the country.

“This guy’s kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said as a picture of Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch, appeared on the screen. “You may be surprised to hear that he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hit man in a porno movie.”

After some perfunctory and nervous laughter, Davidson added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

This Saturday, Davidson brought up the subject, first saying “I made a poor choice last week” and then apologized for his comment about Crenshaw.

TRENDING: Stacey Abrams Allegedly Attempts To Run Illegal Ads in Support of a Non-Existent Gubernatorial Run-Off

“The man is a war hero and deserves all the respect in the world,” Davidson said.

He did suggest, tongue in cheek, that he may have done some good because in the universal condemnation he received, the “left and right finally came together to agree on something: that I’m a d–k.”

Crenshaw then slid in next to Davidson on the set and quipped, “You think?”

After Davidson thanked him for coming, Crenshaw, who won election to Congress in the Second District of Texas, which covers the Houston area, replied, “thanks for making Republicans look good.”

Did Dan Crenshaw do the right thing by going on SNL?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

After a brief exchange, Crenshaw’s phone rang, with the ring tone being a song by Ariana Grande, with whom Davidson had a much-publicized breakup.

“Do you know her?” Crenshaw deadpanned at one point.

After some jokes, Crenshaw turned serious.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn here, not just that the left and right can still agree on some things,” he said.

RELATED: Crenshaw, GOP Rep Who Lost His Eye in Combat, Fires Back at SNL After Being Mocked for His Duty

“But also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other,” Crenshaw said.

“This is Veterans Day weekend. Which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran. Maybe say, ‘Thanks for your service.’ But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran, ‘Never forget.’ When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them — not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present,” he said.

Crenshaw also noted the sacrifices made by New York City first responders, including Davidson’s father, who was a New York City firefighter.

“Never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father. So I’ll just say, Pete, never forget,”

Both men then echoed, “Never forget.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Mosher

President Donald Trump

Trump Just Guaranteed Pelosi the Speakership – Here’s Why It’s a Brilliant Move

Chris Agee

The ViewThe View / Twitter screen shot

Watch: ‘The View’ Host Claims White House Intern Who Grabbed Mic from Acosta Guilty of a Crime

Chris Agee

Anchor Jackie Ibanez announced she's leaving Fox News.

Fox News Anchor Quits To Spend More Time with Family

Jack Davis

Senator Claire McCaskill concedes defeat in her bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat during an election-night rally.Scott Olson / Getty Images

Democratic Senator Who Suffered Midterm Upset Points Blame at Fox News

Randy DeSoto

Kyrsten Sinema, left, and Martha McSally, right.Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Arizona GOP Claims Democrat Election Official Destroyed Evidence of Ballot Counting ‘Irregularities’

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Chris Agee

Rep. Keith EllisonAlex Wong / Getty Images

Keith Ellison Resigns from DNC

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.