Tragedy struck Gainesville, Georgia, when an 81-year-old veteran, husband, and father was killed after being caught in the crossfire during a shootout outside of a Walmart.

James Edward McDaniel served in the United States Navy as a senior chief during the Vietnam War, later working for the U.S. Postal Service for several years.

WAGA-TV reported that he was leaving the Walmart in Gainesville last Wednesday when shots were fired in the parking lot.

Police arrived at 7 p.m. to discover that he had been shot.

McDaniel was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition and died on Thursday morning.

He was not involved in the shooting, being classified as an innocent bystander riding a mobility scooter to his car.

Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook described the situation that led to his death.

“They’re shooting across a busy parking lot with hundreds of vehicles, people everywhere at each other,” he said. “And unfortunately, this gentleman just gets shot and killed just trying to live his everyday life.”

McDaniel’s son, Ted McDaniel, spoke fondly of his father after his unfortunate passing.

“He was known as Senior Chief to a lot of people, but there’s only four people that can call him dad,” he said about his father. “He was just a good dad.”

The family understandably wants justice, and the Gainesville Police Department gave a hopeful update Sunday on Facebook.

“The Gainesville Police Department has arrested one individual and continues to seek a second in connection with the October 14, 2026, shooting death of James Edward McDaniel, an innocent bystander who was struck and killed by gunfire in the parking lot of Walmart.

“Investigators determined that two groups of males were involved in a confrontation inside the store that escalated and spilled into the parking lot. During the ensuing confrontation, Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth and Erron Lamar Dorsey allegedly opened fire on a group of males,” the post read.



“Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth, 18, of Gainesville, was arrested early Sunday morning, October 18, by the Hall County SWAT Team during the execution of a search warrant. Tilmuth has been charged with Felony Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Erron Lamar Dorsey, 17, of Gainesville, remains at large and is wanted in connection with the shooting. Dorsey faces the same charges.”

McDaniel’s family organized a donation page to help his wife, Gloria, on Support Now.

What changes should be made to prevent similar incidents in the future? Implement more surveillance cameras Increase police presence in public areas Stricter criminal penalties Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Implement more surveillance cameras 3% (1 vote) Increase police presence in public areas 15% (5 votes) Stricter criminal penalties 82% (27 votes)

It reads, “Our family is now leaning on one another through an unimaginable wave of grief, shock, and heartbreak. We are organizing this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden of unexpected final expenses and to support our mother, Gloria, during this devastating transition.”

It’s a shameful and awful situation when a veteran who put himself in danger serving his country comes home only to die.

This is not a third-world country where Americans should fear for their lives or wonder if they’ll be brutally slain, never to see their loved ones again after simply going to the grocery store.

McDaniel deserved better. Let’s pray for justice, healing, and comfort for his wife and children.

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