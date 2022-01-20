Veteran Anchor Ditches 'Hyper-Partisan' MSNBC for Local News Gig

Enough was enough for one veteran journalist who is leaving MSNBC for a job in Miami.

Kendis Gibson will work for WFOR-TV, a CBS affiliate, after having been an early morning news anchor on weekends at MSNBC, according to Variety.

“I wanted to get away from working in the hyper-partisan 24/7 political news space,” he said.

Gibson, 43, said he is eager to reconnect with real news.

“This is a good chance to anchor a newscast that covers the full gamut of the news cycle, which I love, including world news, entertainment news, human interest stories and stories important to local communities — and in an awesome city with a big commitment to local news from the top down,” he told Variety.

Gibson joined MSNBC as a weekend anchor in 2019 and has worked for ABC News, CNN and other media outlets.

The network is a particular target of critics of bias in the liberal media.

Liberal bias lives @MSNBC. How about that inflation? You rich elitists don’t have to worry like average Americans. Enjoy! — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) January 19, 2022

So then nobody stands with this incompetent administration, because they spread lies and misinformation every day, so there is that and I don’t see them getting suspended. Liberal bias is the worst misinformation. Permanent suspension of anything CNN, MSNBC and all MSM. Period! — stacy martz (@HB_patriot) January 14, 2022

DirecTV cancels @OANN yet keeps propaganda machines like MSNBC and Russia TV running. We see right through their bias. — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) January 17, 2022

MSNBC was criticized earlier this month by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“Now, this is the Democrats’ entire political agenda in 2022 — we will protect you from the insurrectionists. Of course, while they drive up inflation, destabilize our position abroad, fly illegals into your town, and let Fauci keep your children from normal schooling, and you from work,” she said.

“This isn’t a hard-left country. They’re not going to be able to convince voters to dump the Electoral College, make DC a state, get rid of capitalism, or eliminate prisons — not going to happen. This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she said.

Former President Donald Trump took aim at MSNBC and host Joe Scarborough in a Monday statement on his website.

“Will Morning Joe be canceled? He and Mika’s ratings are very low–they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad–hope it doesn’t happen!” Trump wrote, referring to Mika Brzezinski and the “Morning Joe” show.

“On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!”

