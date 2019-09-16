SECTIONS
Veteran Firefighter Captain Dead, 6 People Injured as Massive Explosion Levels Multiple Buildings

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 16, 2019 at 4:50pm
A 30-year veteran captain of a Maine fire department lost his life Monday morning following a powerful explosion, which left the building he was inspecting for a gas leak flattened.

Six others, five of whom are firefighters, were also injured in the blast.

The incident took place in Farmington, which is about 35 miles northwest of the state capital of Augusta.

Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, died while responding to a propane smell in the central office for LEAP, a program that supports homes for developmentally disabled people, ABC News reported.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, who was one of the first responders on scene, said it reminded him of a war zone.

“I spent a year in Iraq, it’s about the closest I can explain it. Total devastation,” Nichols said. “I’ve never seen destruction like that in my career … It was horrible.”

Nichols said the blast — believed to have been caused by a propane or natural gas leak — was so powerful, it was felt in a neighboring town.

Among the firefighters injured in the explosion was Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62, who is the brother of the fallen Michael Bell.

Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was treated and released, while the other firefighters are being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The sixth person injured was a maintenance worker at the facility, Larry Lord, 60.

“There were many heroes whose actions today saved additional lives,” LEAP said in a statement on Facebook. “Those heroes included first responders and LEAP staff and neighbors.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who is from Farmington, ordered flags in her state to be flown at half-staff.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured,” Mills tweeted. “I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area.”

A statement released by the governor’s office indicated she had gone to the blast site and the Farmington Fire Department to thank them for their service.

“Farmington is a strong, close-knit and resilient community, of which I am proud to be part of,” Mills said. “The loss is devastating and felt by all Maine.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
