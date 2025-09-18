Veteran Journalist Calls Obama's Charlie Kirk Comments 'Nothing Short of Stunning'

Former President Barack Obama needs to go away. Stop talking and leave the public stage before you damage the country further.

Unfortunately, Obama has a slimy way of pretending to disavow the worst on the American left while subtly promoting it. And not even the ultra-moderate veteran journalist Mark Halperin could believe the latest such instance.

In a recent appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Halperin told host Laura Ingraham that he found Obama’s comments in the wake of conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination “nothing short of stunning.”

To understand Halperin’s reaction, one simply must observe Obama in action.

“We have to extend grace to people during their period of mourning and shock,” Obama said in one clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came the narcissist’s inevitable caveat.

“We can also at the same time say that I disagree with the idea that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a mistake,” the former president added, thereby repeating one of many distortions leftists have disseminated in the last eight days.

In fact, Obama spent more than a minute trying, in his usual underhanded way, to paint Kirk as a racist.

Obama: So we have to extend to people during their period of mourning and shock. At the same time, we can also at the same time say I disagree with the idea that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a mistake — that’s not me politicizing the issue. It’s making an observation about… pic.twitter.com/Wdpw5qNSc5 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2025

In a different clip from the same event, Obama exhibited even more reprehensible duplicity.

“We have to recognize that on both sides undoubtedly there are people who are extremists and who say things that are contrary to what I believe are America’s core values,” the former president said.

Again, the narcissist’s caveat immediately followed.

“But I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House,” he added.

Our democracy is not self-executing. It depends on us all as citizens, regardless of our political affiliations, to stand up and fight for the core values that have made this country the envy of the world. pic.twitter.com/9kSRLQigCD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2025

Note the pattern of Obama’s thought and behavior.

First, make a subtle and slimy insinuation of racism.

Then, offer an apparent concession (“both sides”) that actually inverts the truth.

Finally, add a narcissistic denial of the actual truth by implying that President Donald Trump, as opposed to Obama and his disgusting ilk, bears responsibility for the extremism that took Kirk’s life.

The former president made his “stunning” remarks at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, per CBS News.

“I found it nothing short of stunning,” Halperin said of Obama’s remarks.

The veteran journalist then included Obama among Democrats who have reacted to Kirk’s murder in appalling ways.

“It takes a lot at this point in my career to stun me,” Halperin added moments later. “And I will say, I am stunned and shocked by their failure to — and in the clip with President Obama — their failure to understand just how painful this is for people in this country who knew Charlie Kirk.”

Halperin also suggested that some of Democrats’ problems stem from ignorance.

“They continue to not understand it,” the veteran journalist said. “They don’t know what he accomplished, they don’t know his heart, [and] they don’t know what he’s about. And they’re continuing to operate on one principle: If Donald Trump feels something, they hate it.”

Democrats still don’t get it.@MarkHalperin: “It takes a lot, at this point in my career, to stun me. And I will say, I am stunned and shocked by their failure… They don’t know what Charlie Kirk accomplished, they don’t know his heart. And they’re continuing to operate on one… pic.twitter.com/F310rWv58X — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 17, 2025

Ironically, of course, the current poisonous political atmosphere began with Obama himself.

As Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard proved earlier this summer, beginning in December 2016 Obama directed the treasonous Russia collusion hoax, which included manufactured intelligence, for the purpose of undermining President Trump’s first incoming administration.

For that alone, Obama belongs in prison, not on stage spewing lies about a Christian martyr and those who loved him.

