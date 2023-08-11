On her way out of her job as a Seattle police lieutenant, Jessica Taylor handed in a letter raking the city’s left-wing leaders over the coals for destroying her once-great city.

Taylor retired from the Seattle Police Department on Aug. 1 after 23 years on the job, but instead of simply filling out the usual exit interview form, she left a scathing note blasting Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council for driving Seattle into “anarchy & chaos.”

Taylor shared her 15-page, full-frontal attack on the city’s failed leadership with KTTH-AM’s Jason Rantz and spoke to him about her frustrations.

“I wanted to go out with the truth,” Taylor told Rantz on his radio show.

LISTEN: Jessica Taylor served in the Seattle Police Dept for the last 23 years. But on August 1st, she called it quits. And she made sure she didn’t leave quietly, calling out the culture of lawlessness courtesy of our City Council and mayor.https://t.co/CogkGipPLb — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 10, 2023

“Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace,” she wrote in the letter. “The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council’s absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor’s office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city’s downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos.”

The retired officer added that extremist city officials have “lost touch with reality, making decisions that defy common sense and basic logic.”

“Their priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents best interests,” Taylor said of council members. “Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions. If you haven’t noticed, the criminals are running this city.”

Taylor also blasted Harrell for lacking the “courage” to take on his own City Council.

“Instead of taking decisive action to protect the city and its citizens, the Mayor ignores the rampant lawlessness on our streets,” she wrote. “It’s a disgrace to see a city leader prioritize political correctness over the safety and well-being of its people.

The former cop went on to lament that the council’s leftism is bringing a “perfect storm of incompetence and chaos” to Seattle and wonder how officials aren’t embarrassed by their failures.

“It’s no wonder Seattle has become a laughingstock of the nation and the globe,” Taylor said. “They are laughing about us on the international news. Aren’t you embarrassed? I am. It’s mortifying. The city that once prided itself on progressiveness and prosperity has now become a hotbed for crime and anarchy.”

She said the “radical” city leaders care more about “pandering to extreme ideologies than actually governing.”

“Instead of taking decisive action to protect the city and its citizens, the Mayor disregards the rampant lawlessness on our streets,” she wrote. “It’s a disgrace to see a city leader prioritize political correctness over the safety and well-being of its people. Listen, Seattle deserves better, and it’s time for a complete overhaul of the leadership that has driven this city and state into the ground.”

Taylor said she had developed trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic medical condition that causes intermittent but severe facial pain. She said she feared the COVID-19 vaccine would make the condition worse, so she applied for a medical exemption for the city’s vaccine mandate. But instead of being given the exemption, the department punished her by suspending her without pay, Taylor said.

She also said the adherents of the “defund the police” movement on what she called the “radical City Council” destroyed the morale of the department.

“SPD is dangerously understaffed, and the officers and their families are suffering,” Taylor wrote. “The hours are ruthlessly long, and due to the staffing crisis (created by you, the mayor, and the council), these unsafe conditions are entirely unacceptable. Completely. They have also been working for years without a contract — Also unacceptable.”

Taylor said she is distraught over the conditions she and her fellow officers have been forced to work under, which she said are making Seattle a more dangerous place. She said she could not just retire without speaking out about the destruction of the city she loves.

She closed her letter by saying, “You offered me an opportunity for an honest exit interview, and here it is. I will always stand up for what’s right and what I believe in ……..even if I am standing alone.”

While Seattle is certainly one of the most extreme examples of how leftism is uniquely destructive, other cities are also suffering from the same foolish policies. Chicago, New York, San Francisco, St. Louis, Portland and so many more are also suffering as a result of dangerous woke policies.

And like Seattle, the police departments in these cities are experiencing a severe shortage of manpower as officers retire and potential recruits turn them away.

The result is that big-city living has become dangerous for the average citizen — and there is no relief in sight as extreme, left-wing politicians entrench themselves and their radical ideology.

