Veteran Soap Opera Star Roscoe Born Has Died: 'He Will Be Missed Forever'

Roscoe Born, an American daytime television star known for his roles in soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “One Life to Live,” has died. He was 69.

Born worked in television for 30 years, playing characters in a myriad of soap operas including, “All My Children, “Ryan’s Hope,” “Passions,” “As the World Turns,” and “Santa Barbara.”

The actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his dual role as suave and mysterious Robert Barr and his twin brother Quinn Armitage on “Santa Barbara.”

We’re saddened to hear the tragic news that soap legend Roscoe Born passed away today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ME78ojSIjC — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) March 6, 2020

Deanna Lynn, Born’s business partner and friend, announced the actor’s death on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing,” Lynn wrote. “He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”

Friends and co-stars of Born took to social media, writing tributes and sharing memories of the man described as talented, generous and a pleasure to work with.

I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed. 💔 — Melissa Archer (@_MelissaArcher) March 6, 2020

Roscoe Born was a talented and generous actor and a kind man to boot. He would often say that everything he did was for his daughter. My thoughts are with her and his family today. #RIP https://t.co/rY9ZANc1qW — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) March 6, 2020

Marg Helgenberger, who starred as Siobhan Ryan alongside Born in “Ryan’s World,” expressed her condolences over his death, writing that “Roscoe was a dream to work with.”

“A generous, soulful & talented person,” she wrote. “My thoughts are with his family & friends.”

I’m deeply saddened to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. My first acting job was on the soap #RyansHope, and Roscoe was a dream to work with. A generous, soulful & talented person. My thoughts are with his family & friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/v0NAlFeQrA — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) March 6, 2020

Ron Carlivati, head writer of “Days of our Lives” and former head writer of “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital” said that Born was one of the best television villains he ever watched growing up.

This was the first time I met Roscoe Born in person at the Triad Theatre in New York. We were there to see @ilenekristen perform. Later, he sent me a wonderful book to thank me for bringing him back to One Life. Lovely man. #RIPRoscoeBorn #OLTL pic.twitter.com/WQKCxGtPno — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) March 6, 2020

“Mitch Laurence as portrayed by Roscoe Born was one of my all-time favorite TV villains as a teenager watching One Life to Live,” Carlvati wrote on Twitter.

“I was privileged to get to write for him, and while I eventually sent Mitch to hell, I sincerely hope Roscoe is in heaven …”

Born leaves behind a daughter, Alberta, Variety reported.

