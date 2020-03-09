SECTIONS
Veteran Soap Opera Star Roscoe Born Has Died: 'He Will Be Missed Forever'

By Kim Davis
Published March 9, 2020 at 2:37pm
Roscoe Born, an American daytime television star known for his roles in soap operas such as “The Young and the Restless” and “One Life to Live,” has died. He was 69.

Born worked in television for 30 years, playing characters in a myriad of soap operas including, “All My Children, “Ryan’s Hope,” “Passions,” “As the World Turns,” and “Santa Barbara.”

The actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his dual role as suave and mysterious Robert Barr and his twin brother Quinn Armitage on “Santa Barbara.”

Deanna Lynn, Born’s business partner and friend, announced the actor’s death on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing,” Lynn wrote. “He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever.”

Friends and co-stars of Born took to social media, writing tributes and sharing memories of the man described as talented, generous and a pleasure to work with.

Marg Helgenberger, who starred as Siobhan Ryan alongside Born in “Ryan’s World,” expressed her condolences over his death, writing that “Roscoe was a dream to work with.”

“A generous, soulful & talented person,” she wrote. “My thoughts are with his family & friends.”

Ron Carlivati, head writer of “Days of our Lives” and former head writer of “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital” said that Born was one of the best television villains he ever watched growing up.

“Mitch Laurence as portrayed by Roscoe Born was one of my all-time favorite TV villains as a teenager watching One Life to Live,” Carlvati wrote on Twitter.

“I was privileged to get to write for him, and while I eventually sent Mitch to hell, I sincerely hope Roscoe is in heaven …”

Born leaves behind a daughter, Alberta, Variety reported.

