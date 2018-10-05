SECTIONS
Crime Military
Print

Navy Veteran Charged After Threatening Trump, Other Leaders with Biological Toxin

US Defense Department personnel screen mailThomas Watkins / AFP / Getty ImagesUS Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at a US government facility near the Pentagon in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018. - Two or more packages delivered to the Pentagon this week were suspected to contain the deadly poison ricin, an official said. Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote. US Defense Department personnel wear the protective suits as a matter of routine. (Thomas Watkins / AFP / Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 10:41am
Print

A Navy veteran in Utah was charged Friday with threatening to use a biological toxin as a weapon by sending letters to President Donald Trump and other leaders containing ground castor beans, the substance from which the poison ricin is derived.

William Clyde Allen III, 39, told investigators he wanted the letters to “send a message,” though he did not elaborate, FBI investigators said in documents filed in U.S. District Court of Utah.

Authorities zeroed in on Allen after finding his return address on at least two of the envelopes, according to the complaint.

The envelopes that tested positive for ricin also had a note that said “Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder,” the documents said.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber declined to comment on Allen’s mental state, but said the case is “no laughing matter.”

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

“When you’re dealing with suspected ricin, this is nothing to trifle with,” Huber said.

During a court hearing Friday, Allen cried as he told a judge that his wife suffers from a spinal condition and he helps her put on her shoes in the morning.

He did not enter a plea, and his attorney, Lynn Donaldson, did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Allen could face up to life in prison if convicted on the biological toxin charge, one of five counts in the complaint. He’s also charged with four counts of making threats through the mail, which carry 10-year sentences.

The envelopes were mailed to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, authorities said.

They were intercepted and no one was hurt. The FBI said all of the letters tested positive for ricin.

Allen told police he also sent similar letters to Queen Elizabeth II, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the secretary of the Air Force, though it’s not clear whether those envelopes or ones matching their description been found.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury and Allen could face additional charges at a hearing set for Oct. 18.

Allen was arrested Wednesday at his house in the small city of Logan, north of Salt Lake City. He told investigators he had purchased castor beans on eBay “in case Word Ware III broke out,” so he could “defend our nation.”

RELATED: Utah Man Confesses to Ricin Poisoning Plot Targeting Trump, Pentagon

He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, though U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead is expected to review that on Oct. 15.

Allen served in the Navy from 1998 to 2002, according to Navy records. He has a criminal record in Utah including child abuse and attempted aggravated assault.

He was also questioned by the Secret Service in 2015 after an emailed threat against President Barack Obama, investigators said in court documents. He has also made email threats to the Air Force and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, police have said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Savannah Pointer

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary CommitteeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Report: Doxer Threatened To Expose Health Info of GOP Senators’ Kids If Witnesses Told Authorities

Randy DeSoto

Sen. Jeff FlakeAlbert H. Teich / Shutterstock

Flake Announces He Will Vote Yes on Kavanaugh, But Can’t Resist Adding a Caveat

Randy DeSoto

Kavanaugh swearing in Win McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Kavanaugh Procedural Vote Results Are In, Republicans Score Key Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.