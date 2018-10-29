Veteran TV Host Makes Incredible Statement About God and Truth

Life should be a prayer, veteran TV host Kathie Lee Gifford said recently, according to an audio of her recent appearance on “The Billy Hallowell Podcast.”

“The Bible says to pray unceasingly. How do we do that? You make your life a prayer — that’s how,” she said. “With every breath you breathe.”

“It’s constant awareness of Him. It’s something that grows as you grow in your faith,” she said.

Gifford noted that God is not just for Sunday best, referencing the Bible’s Acts of the Apostles.

“‘In Him we live and move and have our being.’ Well that’s pretty all-encompassing,” she said.

Gifford said that this is the way God intended our relationship with Him to be.

“Our relationship with the living is supposed to be there to permeate every aspect of our lives, every relationship of our lives, every single moment,” she said.

“That’s what we’re supposed to be — a living prayer.”

She said the relationship with God is intimate.

“He’s a personal God. He’s not this entity throwing thunderbolts at us. He wants to be invited into our lives,” Gifford said. “He wants to be welcomed into our hearts. He will transform us and love us beyond our wildest dreams.”

Gifford said that many people who have not come to Christ wrongly think they need to get their lives in order as a first step.

“Jesus has a plan for your life; you don’t have to clean up your act. Just as you are. You come to him. He’ll do the cleaning up part,” she said.

Gifford hasn’t been shy about sharing her faith in broader media either. For instance, she’s talked about it on the air in February with then-NBC host Megyn Kelly, according to CBN.

In a CBN interview in August, Gifford said that faith should make the joy of life deeper.

“Follow your joy and it will lead to God’s purpose for your life,” Gifford said then. “I have a mantra which is, my joy is non-negotiable.”

She also noted that her connection to God is wider and deeper than the tenets of any faith community.

“I don’t want religion in my life,” she said. “I want a relationship with the living God.”

In another CBN interview, she touched on the issue of dating again after the 2015 death of her husband, NFL star Frank Gifford, and why she could not date anyone who did not understand the depth of her faith..

“My faith isn’t something I do on Sunday mornings for an hour. My faith is me, and I’m not going to share my life with somebody or even another hour of my life on a date with you if you don’t share the same passion for your faith as I do,” she said.

