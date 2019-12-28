Victim Dies After Christmas Eve Beating in NYC, Attackers Got Just $1

A New York City man has died after a group of people allegedly robbed and beat him on Christmas Eve.

How much money did the robbers steal? Only one dollar.

Bronx resident Juan Fresnada, 60, was walking with a 29-year-old man on Third Avenue early on Christmas Eve morning when a group of men approached them, according to WCBS.

Police say the group demanded the two men’s personal property, but when they refused, the group attacked.

Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department showed the incident.

In the clips released, a man is seen throwing another on the ground after swinging him around.

A group of men are also seen congregated around a man on the ground as another man grabs a large trash can to continue the ruthless attack.

“Have you seen them? Do you who they are? Do you have information about this incident?” the 42nd Precinct wrote on Twitter Christmas Day.

Have you seen them? Do you who they are? Do you have information about this incident?They are 🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY! Reward up to $2500👀 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter https://t.co/3cib1TNlEt — NYPD 42nd Precinct (@NYPD42Pct) December 25, 2019

Before the men ran away from the scene, they stole $1 from the victims.

Fresnada was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident.

He died on Friday afternoon from his injuries.

The 29-year-old victim reportedly refused medical attention.

Authorities are currently searching for suspects in connection with the attack.

They are also offering a reward of up to $2,500 to those who can help identify any of the men shown in the video, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please contact their crime stoppers hotline at 800-577-8477.

