SECTIONS
News
Print

Victim Dies After Christmas Eve Beating in NYC, Attackers Got Just $1

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 28, 2019 at 1:11pm
Print

A New York City man has died after a group of people allegedly robbed and beat him on Christmas Eve.

How much money did the robbers steal? Only one dollar.

Bronx resident Juan Fresnada, 60, was walking with a 29-year-old man on Third Avenue early on Christmas Eve morning when a group of men approached them, according to WCBS.

Police say the group demanded the two men’s personal property, but when they refused, the group attacked.

Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department showed the incident.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

In the clips released, a man is seen throwing another on the ground after swinging him around.

A group of men are also seen congregated around a man on the ground as another man grabs a large trash can to continue the ruthless attack.

“Have you seen them? Do you who they are? Do you have information about this incident?” the 42nd Precinct wrote on Twitter Christmas Day.

Before the men ran away from the scene, they stole $1 from the victims.

Fresnada was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the incident.

He died on Friday afternoon from his injuries.

The 29-year-old victim reportedly refused medical attention.

RELATED: Report: Multiple People Stabbed in Attack on NYC-Area Hanukkah Celebration

Do you think New York City is doing enough to protect its citizens against crimes like this?

Authorities are currently searching for suspects in connection with the attack.

They are also offering a reward of up to $2,500 to those who can help identify any of the men shown in the video, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please contact their crime stoppers hotline at 800-577-8477.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Young Figure Skater Honors Veterans with Christmas Routine: 'God Bless the USA'
Police Jump to the Rescue After Frantic Parents Rush Choking Baby into Station
Man Dives on Top of Pregnant Teen To Try To Save Her as Car Comes Barreling Toward Them
Indiana Mom Who Confessed Injecting Son's IV with Fecal Matter Sentenced
Victim Dies After Christmas Eve Beating in NYC, Attackers Got Just $1
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×