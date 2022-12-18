Parler Share
Victims of Devastating Accident Identified as Sheriff's Son and Infant Grandson, Suspect Detained

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2022 at 7:05am
The son and infant grandson of an Arizona sheriff were killed on Friday.

Cooper Lamb, 22, the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, and his infant child were inside a passenger car that was turning left when a pickup truck hit them, according to KNXV-TV.

According to the Pinal County sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car was Cooper Lamb’s fiancée and the mother of the baby. She was described as being in critical condition.

“Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition,” the department tweeted.

“Oh my gosh. The truck just slid in, and I knew there was going to be accidents here,” Jason Vaught said in a video recorded by his surveillance camera, according to KNXV-TV.

Vaught indicated his family and neighbors came out to see what took place after hearing the crash.

“I thought it was for sure a bookcase that fell over. It was just so loud and almost the whole block came out to see it. That’s how loud it was,” Vaught said.

Neighbors and first responders did what they could, he said.

“I saw one of them doing mouth-to-mouth on the baby. The other one was doing compressions on the passenger,” he said.

The accident took place at about 3:45 p.m., according to KTVK.

The driver of the truck was detained on suspicion he had been driving under the influence, KNXV-TV reported.

Officers and Gilbert Fire and Rescue first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Cooper Lamb and the infant were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Arizona Republic.

“Please keep the families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time,” the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
