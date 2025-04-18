A Thursday news conference for alleged murder Karmelo Anthony took an unexpected turn when the father of Austin Metcalf — the victim — made an appearance.

WFAA reported, Jeff Metcalf tried to attend a news conference for the Anthony family at the offices of Next Generation Action Network, a left-wing activist group.

NGAN was scheduled to start the media briefing at 11:00 a.m., but it was delayed until police arrived on the scene to escort Metcalf off the premises.

It was only once he was gone that NGAN President Dominque Alexander went on a tirade, trying to change the narrative to make Anthony look like the victim while attacking the victim’s father.

Karmelo Anthony presser starts off by attacking Austin Metcalf’s dad: “It is disrespectful” of him coming here pic.twitter.com/1iXhg7IfnK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2025

“That was disrespectful,” Alexander told the room. “He was not invited. He knows that it’s inappropriate to be near this family, but he did it.

“And, so, I say to people, actions speak louder than words,” Alexander continued without even a hint of awareness that his organization is helping an alleged killer who is accused of stabbing someone after an exchange of words.

Alexander continued his rant by saying “political operatives” were twisting the events that took place April 2 when Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Alexander — unironically it seemed — appeared to argue that those operatives were pushing bigotry, hate, and racism: “We have conservative operatives posting non-stop about this case,” he continued.

WFAA posted footage of the moments after Metcalf left the building, showing the grieving father shaking hands with police officers.

Listening to Alexander’s words and not knowing the details of April 2, the viewer would conclude that Anthony had been the victim of a fatal stabbing and Metcalf was the father of the alleged killer.

Metcalf is the grieving father here.

He is the one who will only return home to one son, as the other died in his twin’s arms at a track meet.

Anthony is not the victim.

Alexander only had the courage to address Metcalf’s presence once he was gone.

That decision alone shows that Alexander is both cowardly and opportunistic.

WFAA reported Anthony himself was not even physically present Thursday, most likely due to the fact that he is on house arrest following a reduction in bail on Monday.

The irony also cannot go overlooked that unlike Anthony during his reported altercation with Metcalf’s son, when Metcalf was told to leave, he did so peacefully.

