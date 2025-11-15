Victor Davis Hanson Argues Democrats' Real Shutdown Agenda Was Economic Sabotage

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson argued convincingly on Friday that the Democrats’ record-breaking shutdown had two objectives.

“I think the shutdown was in part not just to affect the elections recently, although it did, but we’re starting to learn that maybe they took a point or a point and a half of GDP in the fourth quarter, and I think they’ll do it again before the midterms,” he told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

“And that’s what the midterms are going to be decided on,” he added.

