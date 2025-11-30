Victor Davis Hanson Breaks Out Jasmine Crockett Impression While Roasting Her

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson imitated Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words” Tuesday while mocking her for a claim she made about a redaction in a document tied to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

House Democrats released a tranche of emails from Epstein, including one indicating that President Donald Trump was aware of his conduct and spent time around a victim named Virginia Giuffre, whose name had been redacted. Crockett suggested on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that Republicans redacted Giuffre’s name, but host Pamela Brown noted it was Democrats who had done so — a point Hanson seized on to ridicule the congresswoman on his podcast.

“Did you see the CNN host say, when she said, ‘And you know, when they have this victim and her name is, you know, it’s excised, blacked out, we don’t know if that’s the right person, that they did that, the [Republicans].’ And the CNN person goes, ‘Actually, that was the Democrats that put the black marking on the name and hid it while it was in their custody,’” Hanson said.

“‘Well, that’s what, that’s what I said!’ … they’re, they’re fact-checking her now. And when you get to that point, the next point will be she won’t be on TV anymore,” he added.

Brown showed the email on screen and pointed out that Giuffre had stated in a 2016 deposition that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him. The CNN host asked what Crockett thought of the email and whether she could confirm the redacted name was Giuffre.

“Yeah, I don’t know. Obviously, it’s redacted who the victim is, so I won’t necessarily take the Republicans’ word on who it is that’s redacted,” Crockett said. “And I don’t know why they would necessarily redact someone’s name who is deceased at this point.”

“The Democrats did that though,” Brown clarified, with Crockett replying, “No, no, no. I understand.”

Trump told reporters on July 29 that he terminated his relationship with Epstein after he “stole” female employees from Mar-a-Lago, which he believed included Giuffre.

In a Sept. 3 NBC News interview, several victims asserted they had not witnessed or heard about any wrongdoing committed by Trump during his relationship with Epstein.

Crockett also falsely suggested on Wednesday that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin took political contributions from the deceased sex offender, but he received funds from a different Jeffrey Epstein. Crockett subsequently asserted on CNN’s “The Source” Wednesday that she was not attempting to “mislead people.”

