Victor Davis Hanson Says He's Lucky to Be Alive After Complication During Major Operation

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said that he survived an arterial bleed following a surgical procedure to remove a cancerous tumor, his friend Jack Fowler announced on Thursday.

Hanson announced that he was undergoing surgery on Dec. 30 to remove the malignant tumor in his lung, which took several months for doctors to diagnose. He suffered a hemorrhaging from unknown origins in the recovery room and had to undergo an emergency operation, prompting a gradual recovery.

“The 12/30 cancer removal surgery a little more than two weeks ago went well. But as happens (I’m 72) sometimes, an arterial bleed of unknown origins developed in the recovery room. I was very lucky that the team got me back into surgery, found the hemorrhaging, provided numerous transfusions, and got me back to recovery,” Hanson said, according to Fowler.

“I am recovering well from the lung cancer surgery, but now mostly dealing with the after effects of the long time under anesthesia for the two procedures, blood loss, anemia, and some AFIB, which are all mostly manifested in fatigue and weakness,” Hanson continued.

Hanson had been unable to recover from the flu that he contracted in March 2025 and from a series of sinus infections. Over time, he continued to feel hoarser and weaker as he continued undergoing tests to find the cause. Doctors eventually discovered that he suffered from a rare form of lung cancer that is often dubbed “pseudo-pneumonia” due to its near-identical appearance to inflammation on scans.

Hanson appeared optimistic about his recovery despite dealing with the effects from blood loss, anemia, fatigue and weakness. Lymph nodes and samples removed during the surgery had proven negative for malignancy, and a preoperative body scan showed no metastasis.

“There is much to be optimistic about, despite the nasty nature of this rare nonsmoker’s cancer and a few detours during recovery,” Hanson continued.

