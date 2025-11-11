Video: 15-Year-Old Girl Arrested on Felony Charges After Attacking Occupied Police Car with a Shovel

Well, this is certainly something you don’t see everyday.

And that’s probably for the best.

Police officers in Port St. Lucie, Florida, posted a harrowing video on social media, showing a teenage girl assaulting a police vehicle with a shovel.

For obvious reasons, the video — and post — swiftly went viral.

Check it out for yourself below:

As police approached the situation, a teen with a shovel went up to the vehicle and took several swings at it, striking the police car.

“Are you kidding me?” a clearly incredulous officer said as he got out of the car to confront the assailant.

The shovel-wielding teen was revealed to be 15-year-old Amy Chance.

“Amy Chance was arrested last week after officers were dispatched to the 1400 Blk of Bartell Ave. after a disturbance was reported inside the home, caused by Chance,” Port St. Lucie police posted.

As police approached the domicile, Chance was reportedly already in the driveway — with shovel in hand.

Chance then apparently approached the police vehicle and took a few swings at the car.

“Officers, understandably frustrated that Chance caused over $1,200 in damages to the hood of the car, took her into custody where she is now charged with a felony for criminal mischief,” the police noted.

As officers approached with taser in hand, they ordered Chance to stop. She quickly dropped the shovel and appeared to flip off the police.

She then seemed to try and walk away, before officers apprehended her. She otherwise didn’t appear to struggle or resist arrest.

“Regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest,” the police added. “With the exceptional training of our officers, Chance was taken into custody without incident.”

While this shocking incident isn’t something you see everyday, it is something you’ve seen before.

As both the New York Post and U.K.’s Daily Mail noted, there was another shovel-based incident involving police in California in September.

In that incident, an unhinged man attacked a police officer with a shovel in front of an Anaheim elementary school. The shovel-wielding man was eventually gunned down after the officer fired several warning shots.

