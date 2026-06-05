Video: 4 Teen Punks Don't Realize the Man They're Attempting to Carjack Is a Marine Vet Until It's Too Late

Knowing that villains received their comeuppance always gives satisfaction.

Seeing it unfold on video, however, also reminds that things could have gone horribly wrong if they had not received said comeuppance.

According to WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C., four teenage punks had their armed robbery foiled by former U.S. Marine Jheyco Borda and his brother.

The attempted robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Oxon Hill High School in Maryland.

Borda was working on his truck, minding his own business, when four teens in hoodies approached him. One of the four then pulled a gun, pointed it at Borda’s head, and demanded valuables, including his car keys and phone.

As Borda described it in an on-site video report from WTTG, however, his Marine training took over.

“It took me just one split second,” he recalled. “We went to training for the Marines, and that came right in the moment.”

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Indeed, a surveillance video of the incident posted to the social media platform X, showed Borda taking advantage of a momentary distraction to try to wrestle the gun from the teenager.

Then, Borda’s brother raced over to help.

Seconds later, the teenager’s gun discharged.

Thankfully, the brothers wrestled two of the punks to the ground before the video ended.

Yesterday, a couple of Maryland teens approached a man while he was unloading his work truck. One pulled a firearm and attempted to rob him… They didn’t know they were f’ing with the wrong Marine No official report on this yet pic.twitter.com/oJEh8xw5S0 — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) June 4, 2026

In the WTTG video report, anchor Shomari Stone showed the bullet hole in the back of Borda’s truck.

The on-site reporter also noted that Borda has kids, as well as a beagle named Skye — who made an appearance in the video report — all of whom regularly sit in the truck’s back seat.

Neighbors told Stone that the four punks “picked the wrong person to allegedly try and rob.”

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Borda said.

Of course, no true Marine or hero of any description indulges in bravado without the requisite humility. In this case, only divine intervention prevented the gun from discharging into one of the brothers’ stomachs.

“I’m feeling grateful,” Borda said. “I’m still here, safe, with my family.”

When asked if he held the teenagers’ parents responsible, Borda said yes, but only to a point.

“I hold the parents accountable ’cause they’re still minors,” he said before adding about the teenagers, “they should be more accountable for it ’cause, I mean, they did it.”

Indeed, the four punks knew it was wrong to commit armed robbery. But they allegedly tried to do it anyway.

Now, the justice system must treat them as the potential murderers the surveillance video showed them to be.

In the meantime, we thank God for Borda’s Marine training, as well as his own and his family’s safety.

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