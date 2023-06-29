Video: Active Shooter Immediately Learns He Picked the Wrong Target, Establishment Media Ignores the Story

A Las Vegas man who apparently thought he was going to become famous as the next mass shooter found out he picked the wrong target on Friday when a good guy with a gun quickly put an end to his would-be terror spree.

A video shows a man wearing a bike helmet and carrying a small rifle fleeing a condominium complex near the Las Vegas Strip as glass shatters around him from bullets fired by someone who refused to become a victim.

KLAS-TV identified the suspected shooter as Andrew Warrender, 32.

Warrender allegedly pointed his rifle at people in the lobby of the complex and fired a shot, but the gun jammed. A security guard pulled his own weapon and returned fire, striking the alleged shooter as he tried to make his escape.

WARNING: Some viewers will find the following video disturbing.

A man with an AR15 and other weapons tries to enter Turnberry Towers in Las Vegas. He shoot’s out a glass door and is immediately shot by an employee inside the lobby.

Suspect was in critical condition as of Friday. pic.twitter.com/sMOd6iwuxg — The Donut News Network 🍩 (@DonutNewsNetwrk) June 27, 2023

“When officers arrived, they found Warrender on the ground … still being held at gunpoint by the security officer. He had been shot several times in the thighs and abdomen,” KLAS reported.

Should the establishment media cover this employee’s heroics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (80 Votes) No: 5% (4 Votes)

Warrender is recovering from his injuries at a hospital. He has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, and attempted murder.

The suspected shooter had been staying in the complex as a guest of his uncle, according to KLAS. The security guard said he had seen him almost every day for the last year and a half and “never had any issues with [him].”

KTNV-TV noted that a resident is hailing the anonymous guard as a hero.

You won’t see any reporting on this incident in the establishment media outside Las Vegas, though, since the story ended with a good guy with a gun taking the alleged shooter down. But this is far from the only time an armed citizen has stopped such a crime.

To name just a few incidents, a man legally armed with a handgun stopped a shooting at an Indiana shopping mall last summer, and another lawful gun owner in Georgia averted a shooting at a bar in 2019.

More recently, a pregnant woman used her licensed firearm to stop two thugs from beating her husband and threatening their children in a parking garage in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Thankfully, the left did not prevent these legally armed civilians from carrying the firearms they used to save lives. And thank God few people believe the left’s false claim that there is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.