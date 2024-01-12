One environmental activist got more than he bargained for after attempting to rush the stage at a Ron DeSantis campaign event on Thursday.

The protester was caught approaching DeSantis as he gave a speech in Ames, Iowa, according to NBC News. A security guard quickly moved in and slammed him to the floor.

The takedown happened so fast that the man barely got a chance to hold up his banner, which read, “DeSantis: Climate Criminal.”



“Ron DeSantis is a climate criminal! How much money are you taking from oil companies?” the protester yelled as he was presumably escorted from the premises.

The Florida governor blamed the incident on the failings of the notoriously left-wing colleges.

“This is [what’s] wrong with the college system right there,” DeSantis said to cheers from the audience. “That’s Exhibit A.”

According to the Daily Mail, the protester was with the “Sunrise Movement,” a climate change group that had sent two activists to disrupt a Fox News town hall with DeSantis on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if they infiltrated or were welcomed to do that, but they were there and they tried to bum-rush the stage there and they got taken down,” DeSantis recounted on Thursday after the protester was tackled.

Earlier in the event, another anti-oil demonstrator had interrupted DeSantis’ speech by yelling about climate change.

“You’re being rude,” DeSantis told the man. “I know you have an agenda. Stop!”

Will DeSantis win the Iowa caucuses? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 18% (57 Votes) No: 82% (260 Votes)

The protester was dragged out of the room by security, according to the Mail.

“This guy … wants you to pay more for gas, more for energy, he wants rolling blackouts in this country,” DeSantis followed up.

“We’re not going to let people like that win. We’re going to make sure we’re energy-independent in this country.”



Later, another climate agitator was removed from the event.

“You see that all the time,” DeSantis said of the protesters.

DeSantis is polling just behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Iowa ahead of the caucuses there on Monday. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, maintains a 35-point lead.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.