Ana Navarro poses during the opening night of "The Baker's Wife" at the Classic Stage Company Theater on Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
(Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)

Video: Ana Navarro on 'The View' Launches Unhinged, Incoherent Attack Against 'Cross-Wearing' Christians She Doesn't Like

 By Randy DeSoto  February 3, 2026 at 4:09pm
“The View” co-host Ana Navarro called members of President Donald Trump’s administration and his Christian supporters hypocrites for not coming out forcefully against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

“We hear so many of these Trump supporters forgive and justify anything he does. We hear them quote the Bible. And we hear them talk about how Christian they are. And we hear them advocate for the unborn,” Navarro said on an episode of “The View: Behind the Table Podcast” published on Monday.

“What about those that are born? What about the rights of those children to have an innocent childhood? To be with their mothers and fathers?” she continued.

“So I would say to all of those cross-wearing administration members that go behind the podium and justify this unjustifiable act against this five-year-old and so many other children, that they are hypocrites and they really need to do some soul-searching and look in the mirror, because you are no Christian if you are holding a five-year-old for no reason and having that child in distress,” Navarro said.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, explained the circumstances that resulted in ICE agents temporarily caring for a five-year-old child in Minneapolis.

“The facts are actually that this little boy was abandoned by his own father. His own father was being approached by ICE agents when he darted, ran, and abandoned the child,” she said.

“Our law enforcement in these frigid temperatures stayed with the child, tried to bring him into custody with the mother, who would actually not take the child into custody, which is so sad,” McLaughlin continued.

“That was horrendous that the child is having to face this, but our law enforcement officers were taking care of him.”

ABC News reported that the five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were sent to Texas, but arrived back in Minneapolis on Sunday after a federal judge ordered their release.

Conejo Arias, from Ecuador, crossed the southern border illegally during the Biden administration and was released into the country to await an asylum hearing.

McLaughlin responded to the judge’s ruling on Saturday with a written statement, saying, “The facts in this case have NOT changed: ICE did NOT target or arrest a child,” according to ABC News.

So, contrary to what Navarro said, the Trump administration did not arrest a five-year-old, and in fact reunited him with his father. Officials then followed the due process of law and allowed the two to return to Minneapolis to presumably await the father’s final asylum claim.

Navarro likely approved of the chaos of the Biden administration when millions entered the U.S. illegally, among them some of the worst criminals and gang members on the planet.

The result was the death of many innocent Americans.

It is not un-Christian to enforce the nation’s immigration laws. The very purpose of government is to protect people from evildoers and punish those who do wrong, according to the apostle Paul.

Conejo Arias got his day in court, and he’ll get at least one more before an immigration judge.

According to the Justice Department, just 11 percent of asylum claims are granted for those from Ecuador because it is not deemed a particularly dangerous country.

Conejo Arias will likely have to return to his home country and immigrate to the U.S. the lawful way.

Video: Ana Navarro on 'The View' Launches Unhinged, Incoherent Attack Against 'Cross-Wearing' Christians She Doesn't Like
