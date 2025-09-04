Video: Angel Reese Suspended After Hitting Opponent in the Head

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been suspended after getting a technical foul on Wednesday night.

Reese whacked Aaliyah Edwards of the Connecticut Sun across the head, according to Bleacher Report.

As noted by CBS, under WNBA rules, any coach or player getting eight technical fouls gets an automatic one-game suspension.

Reese’s suspension, expected to take effect for Friday’s game against the Indiana Fever, is moot for the Sky, mired in 12th place with a 9-30 record, per Bleacher Report.

Crew chief Randy Richardson said officials gave Reese the technical foul because “it was just an unsportsmanlike act,” CBS reported.

Angel Reese will be suspended for 1 game after receiving her 8th technical foul of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/7fDUBLwYjA — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) September 4, 2025

“We had a flail on the court; so we had a non-call on the court and then we went to take a look at it, and we deemed that to be a non-basketball act by Reese, and we ended up calling the flail an unsportsmanlike technical foul,” he explained.

“A flail is when her arm hit (Aaliyah Edwards) in the back of the head after the ball went into the basket, and it was just deemed to be an unsportsmanlike act. It was the back of the hand to the contact to Edwards,” he said.

Reese has been open about her unhappiness at Chicago’s place in the standings.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune.

“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Angel Reese apologized to her teammates in the Sky’s postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/5nJRkqPxsL — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) September 4, 2025



Reese noted that if Chicago does not improve, she could leave when her contract is up.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” she said.

“But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

