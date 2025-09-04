Share
Sports
News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walks to the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 28.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walks to the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 28. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Video: Angel Reese Suspended After Hitting Opponent in the Head

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2025 at 10:52am
Share

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been suspended after getting a technical foul on Wednesday night.

Reese whacked Aaliyah Edwards of the Connecticut Sun across the head, according to Bleacher Report.

As noted by CBS, under WNBA rules, any coach or player getting eight technical fouls gets an automatic one-game suspension.

Reese’s suspension, expected to take effect for Friday’s game against the Indiana Fever, is moot for the Sky, mired in 12th place with a 9-30 record, per Bleacher Report.

Crew chief Randy Richardson said officials gave Reese the technical foul because “it was just an unsportsmanlike act,” CBS reported.

Is Angel Reese a good role model?

“We had a flail on the court; so we had a non-call on the court and then we went to take a look at it, and we deemed that to be a non-basketball act by Reese, and we ended up calling the flail an unsportsmanlike technical foul,” he explained.

“A flail is when her arm hit (Aaliyah Edwards) in the back of the head after the ball went into the basket, and it was just deemed to be an unsportsmanlike act. It was the back of the hand to the contact to Edwards,” he said.

Reese has been open about her unhappiness at Chicago’s place in the standings.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune.

“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

Related:
Furious WNBA Coach Asks Fans to Stop Throwing Adult Toys on Courts: 'I Think It's Really Stupid'

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”


Reese noted that if Chicago does not improve, she could leave when her contract is up.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” she said.

“But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




8-Year-Old Gazan Boy Who Was Thought to Have Been Killed by the IDF Seen Alive in New Video
As D.C. Crime Plummets, National Guard May Be Sticking Around for a While
Video: Angel Reese Suspended After Hitting Opponent in the Head
Ron DeSantis Objects as Former Speaker of the House Jumps Into Florida Gubernatorial Race
Florida to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates: 'Every Last One of Them Is Wrong'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation