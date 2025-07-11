Video: Another ICE Shooting Kicks Off as Crowds Obey Dems and Attack ICE Vehicles, Agents

Thanks to the fact that President Donald Trump’s administration has decided immigration law is actually worth enforcing — and there’s nothing that the political opposition can really do to put a stop to it at the moment — the Democrats have decided that suborning thuggery is the best way to fight it.

They’ve called for resistance. They’ve stood by idly as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been doxed — and then introduced legislation in Congress that would require federal immigration officials to show their faces at all times, compounding that threat. They’ve done nothing after riots and shootings have put law enforcement personnel at risk — not even offering the “thoughts and prayers” they so roundly mock Republicans for.

Like it or not, it’s working. Now, the inflammatory rhetoric of the left has come home to roost in Camarillo, California, where a protester was caught on camera firing at ICE agents during a raid.

According to KTLA, protesters and farmworkers caused chaos during a raid at a Ventura County agricultural facility on Thursday, with dozens of farmworkers suspected of being in the country illegally detained.

The raid began at 11 a.m. local time but escalated as demonstrators began gathering around the agents carrying out the operation.

“By 4 p.m., the crowd of protesters swelled in size as they came face to face with a line of heavily armed federal agents. Military trucks, potentially from the National Guard, arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. as other law enforcement agents attempted to clear the roadway,” KTLA reported.

Tear gas was fired on the crowd to try and get it to disperse, but it’s one of the protesters who made news for firing something a lot more deadly:

ABC 7: I.C.E. Raids Protester Fires Weapon At Agents in Camarillo, CA During Protest pic.twitter.com/Aq8ZF7rxn2 — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 10, 2025

Should ICE have immediately opened fire and neutralized the apparent shooter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (167 Votes) No: 3% (5 Votes)

It does not appear that anyone was hit, although Ventura County officials set up a triage site for those who were affected by the tear gas.

“What is happening is that there are hundreds of people on site, potentially undocumented individuals who are being questioned and interrogated,” said Ventura County District Supervisor Vianey Lopez.

“At this point, we don’t know how many people have been detained.”

“It is an ongoing situation that is very concerning for the safety of those showing up with anger and disappointment at what is happening to hard-working people in our community,” she added.

And, um, what about the safety of the people enforcing the law who were getting shot at?

That seems a little more “unfortunate” and worthy of “anger and disappointment” than activist hooligans attempting to interfere with federal agents enforcing the law and getting a bit of tear gas as a result.

But then again, this is the kind of violence that the left eggs on. We’ve seen a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, shot up earlier this week, with three agents injured. On Independence Day, members of an antifa cell allegedly attacked two ICE facilities in Oregon and Texas, with the perpetrators shooting 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed ICE officers during the Texas attack.

That’s 20 to 30 rounds more than any of the people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion shot. And yet, the same people who treat that event as if it were Pearl Harbor or 9/11 redux are silent on this. In fact, they’re often less than silent, tacitly encouraging these violent delights and confident they can wash their hands of the violent ends they will eventually produce.

Enough is enough. Not only does this shooter need to be brought to justice, the politicians and activists who have emboldened goons like this need to be held accountable, as well.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.