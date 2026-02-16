Video: AOC Finally Admits It: They Made Up 'Whiteness' - And the Reason They Did It Is Literally Satanic

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York came so close to revealing the full truth.

“I subscribe to Marxism,” she should have said. “Therefore, destroying the Christian West constitutes my first priority.”

Instead, the lame-brained lawmaker, speaking Sunday at Technische Universität Berlin — also known as TU Berlin — in Germany, effectively admitted that leftists invented “whiteness” as shorthand for everything they hate about Western Civilization, including Christianity.

“There’s a very big difference,” the word-salad-prone Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known as AOC, opined, “between whiteness and national, like, your actual culture, right?”

Oh boy. Here comes a deep thought from AOC.

“Whiteness is an imaginary thing,” she added. “Being German is real; being Italian is real; you know, being English; these are rich cultural heritages that are based on values, and they are so much a part of what make our cultures and our societies what they are.”

Now that the congresswoman has made everyone dumber for having heard her, let us place her “imaginary” whiteness in context.

AOC made that comment in response to a question from the moderator, another woman of Latin American descent. So the moderator’s precise words are crucial.

“[U.S. Secretary of State] Marco Rubio outlined a trans-Atlantic relationship based on cultural heritage, Western civilization, Christian heritage,” the moderator began. “And, well, we could also just call it what it is: white — shared white history.”

Then came the phenomenon that most readers will instantly recognize without necessarily naming it. Put simply, we might call it typical, wordy, meaningless, self-congratulatory leftism rooted in nothing more than identity.

“And yet here we are, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” the moderator continued, “two women of Latin American heritage, lawmakers in the U.S. and Germany in a time of democratic stress and global transformation, renegotiating the trans-Atlantic relationship. So what do you think? Are we the trans-Atlantic establishment’s worst nightmare or bright future?”

In other words, AOC’s mindless remarks came in response to the moderator’s equally mindless question.

Readers may view the exchange in the YouTube video below. The moderator’s comments began around the 58:47 mark.

Mindlessness notwithstanding, AOC — inadvertently, of course — gave us a remarkable admission. As she described it, “whiteness” amounts to a catch-all phrase for objects of perennial leftist attacks.

Note, for instance, the diabolical way in which the lawmaker dealt with the question.

The moderator grouped three items under the heading of “shared white history”: “cultural heritage,” “Western civilization,” and “Christian heritage.”

But AOC subtly extracted “cultural heritage” from that group. You can be German, Italian, or English, she said, for “these are rich cultural heritages that are based on values.”

By omission and thus strong implication, however, she left Western civilization and Christian heritage under the “imaginary” whiteness umbrella.

That means, plain as day, that when leftists like AOC attack “whiteness,” they really mean to attack Western civilization and Christianity, which, by her reckoning, somehow are not “based on values.”

Leave it to someone as cognitively disadvantaged as AOC to spill the beans on a Marxist agenda that conservatives have recognized for years.

