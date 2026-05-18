Video: AOC Wheels Out Political Prop We've Never Seen Before - A Bulletproof Barrier, But There's a Giant Problem

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was lampooned on social media for using a bulletproof shield on wheels while delivering a race-baiting rant on “voting rights.”

The clown show unfolded Saturday at a rally in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Bronx Bolshevik tried to incite left-wing outrage following a Supreme Court decision repudiating race-based congressional redistricting as unconstitutional.

The most notable part of AOC’s staged stunt was her absurd use of a portable bulletproof glass panel divider.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez champions defunding the police, open borders, and abolishing ICE, yet she shields herself behind bulletproof glass,” one X commenter wrote.

“The hypocrisy is hard to ignore.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez champions defunding the police, open borders, and abolishing ICE, yet she shields herself behind bulletproof glass. The hypocrisy is hard to ignore. pic.twitter.com/eQDD977epa — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) May 18, 2026

Ocasio-Cortez obviously used the prop to suggest that rabid right-wingers might want to harm her.

In reality, all the recent political executions and assassination attempts have been perpetrated by left-wing lunatics against conservatives.

Nothing but a stunt no conservatives have been trying to take out democrat politicians its just to create a visual narrative to make it out like we dangerous. — DanielArmstrong81 (@Daniel142292321) May 18, 2026

“MAGA isn’t out there Assassinating people and writing dumbass Manifesto’s,” another X user noted.

“Democrats radicalize their lunatic Constituents using Psyops, that are bought and paid for by the very dumbasses they brainwash,” he added.

MAGA isn’t out there Assassinating people and writing dumbass Manifesto’s. Democrats were paying for their boogeyman through the SPLC and got caught. Democrats radicalize their lunatic Constituents using Psyops, that are bought and paid for by the very dumbasses they… — UpsideDown1984 (@2Poamofo) May 18, 2026

Many other X commenters pointed out that none of AOC’s “ideological enemies want her dead, she’s most useful alive and talking utter nonsense.”

This is purely drama. None of her ideological enemies want her dead, she’s most useful alive and talking utter nonsense. — Sardonic Realist (@SardonicRealist) May 18, 2026

No one cares about her! She is zero threat. We want her to run for president. She wants people to think they might shoot her? 😆 — kelly 🇺🇸 (@kelly54708895) May 18, 2026

Given her nonexistent list of accomplishments as a congresswoman, it’s obvious that Ocasio-Cortez has nothing to offer other than absurd political stunts and empty posturing.

It’s especially sickening that while she has done little for her constituents in New York, she did secure $10 million to clean up a military site in Puerto Rico, and is demanding race-based gerrymandering to ensure that more black Democrats are elected in Alabama.

With useless “representatives” like AOC, it’s no surprise that New York has devolved into a dystopian, crime-infested leftist cesspool.

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