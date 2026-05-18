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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, made a show of speaking from behind a bulletproof glass at a voting rights rally Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.
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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, made a show of speaking from behind a bulletproof glass at a voting rights rally Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama. (Mike Stewart / AP)

Video: AOC Wheels Out Political Prop We've Never Seen Before - A Bulletproof Barrier, But There's a Giant Problem

 By Samantha Chang  May 18, 2026 at 10:45am
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Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was lampooned on social media for using a bulletproof shield on wheels while delivering a race-baiting rant on “voting rights.”

The clown show unfolded Saturday at a rally in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Bronx Bolshevik tried to incite left-wing outrage following a Supreme Court decision repudiating race-based congressional redistricting as unconstitutional.

The most notable part of AOC’s staged stunt was her absurd use of a portable bulletproof glass panel divider.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez champions defunding the police, open borders, and abolishing ICE, yet she shields herself behind bulletproof glass,” one X commenter wrote.

“The hypocrisy is hard to ignore.”

Ocasio-Cortez obviously used the prop to suggest that rabid right-wingers might want to harm her.

In reality, all the recent political executions and assassination attempts have been perpetrated by left-wing lunatics against conservatives.

Related:
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“MAGA isn’t out there Assassinating people and writing dumbass Manifesto’s,” another X user noted.

“Democrats radicalize their lunatic Constituents using Psyops, that are bought and paid for by the very dumbasses they brainwash,” he added.

Many other X commenters pointed out that none of AOC’s “ideological enemies want her dead, she’s most useful alive and talking utter nonsense.”

Given her nonexistent list of accomplishments as a congresswoman, it’s obvious that Ocasio-Cortez has nothing to offer other than absurd political stunts and empty posturing.

It’s especially sickening that while she has done little for her constituents in New York, she did secure $10 million to clean up a military site in Puerto Rico, and is demanding race-based gerrymandering to ensure that more black Democrats are elected in Alabama.

With useless “representatives” like AOC, it’s no surprise that New York has devolved into a dystopian, crime-infested leftist cesspool.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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