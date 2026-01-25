Video Appears to Show Man Shot By ICE Assault Woman, Instigate Violence, Resist Arrest

New video reveals that the man shot to death by Border Patrol agents Saturday in Minneapolis appeared to instigate the incident that led to his demise.

“New footage has been released from the fatal Minneapolis shooting where a 37-year-old man was shot by federal agents,” Colin Rugg posted on X.

“The man appeared to grab someone who had been pushed over before he was tackled to the ground by agents. The Department of Homeland Security says the man had a gun,” Rugg said.

Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk. Obtained by Drop Site News pic.twitter.com/IT56ftPkYP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 24, 2026

The video, which was posted to several accounts, showed one man initiate the incident by pushing someone. Agents intervened, and a struggle took place with federal agents trying to control two individuals.

One person was under control after a few seconds, but the other resisted. At about one minute into the video, the sound of gunfire erupted from the struggle. As federal agents backed away, an individual’s body remained on the street.

NBC News said the man killed was Alex Pretti, 37, who worked as an ICU nurse.

The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the safety of fellow officers, a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said as a Saturday news conference, according to Fox News.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump referred to a Department of Homeland Security post on X that showed the gun Pretti was carrying.

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go — What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?” Trump wrote.

“It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” he wrote.

Trump said the real crimes taking place in Minnesota have to do with theft of the taxpayer.

“Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!” he wrote.

“Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today,” he continued.

“Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy,” Trump said.

“We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery,” Trump wrote.

