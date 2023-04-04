Video: Area Outside Manhattan Courthouse Turns Into 'Absolute Madhouse' on Trump Arraignment Day

Decorum was trampled underfoot and drowned out in the noise of democracy outside the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday as supporters and foes of former President Donald Trump dueled with insults, signs and incomprehensible screaming.

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA shared footage of the scene on Twitter, describing it as an “absolute madhouse.”

Current scene in front of the New York City Criminal courthouse. It’s an absolute madhouse. One side is holding pro-Trump protesters, the other side holding anti-Trump. pic.twitter.com/Z5t82T2sKI — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 4, 2023

Trump appeared in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Even Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia waded into the maelstrom of invective, CBS News reported.

“We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America,” she called out as counterprotesters told her to “go home.”

“Every American should take a stand,” she said, according to ABC News. “This is what happens to communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption and the communist Democrats.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

Absolute insanity as Majorie Taylor Greene leaves rally protest after only speaking a few minutes here outside Manhattan courthouse. Swarmed by media, Trump supporters and protesters with whistles. pic.twitter.com/0pzscNLylq — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 4, 2023

Republican Rep. George Santos also made an appearance outside the courthouse.

ABC noted that no arrests were made despite “verbal skirmishes” between the two sides.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Protestors Are Currently Being Separated by a Police Divide Outside The @ManhattanDA – Continuous Shouting From Both Sides in Anticipation of President Trump’s Arrival OFFICER: “The divide you see here is a symbol for where the country is… pic.twitter.com/LkPWjCE5fk — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 4, 2023

The New York Post reported that far above the chaos, armed police snipers looked down from the rooftops.

Maurice Symonette, the founder of Blacks for Trump, took time out from protesting to tell the Post that he saw the day as a win for the former president.

“It’s great that they are doing this because all this is going to do is catapult Trump into the presidency,” Symonette said. “He is a folk hero.”

