News

Video: Area Outside Manhattan Courthouse Turns Into 'Absolute Madhouse' on Trump Arraignment Day

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2023 at 4:26pm
Decorum was trampled underfoot and drowned out in the noise of democracy outside the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday as supporters and foes of former President Donald Trump dueled with insults, signs and incomprehensible screaming.

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA shared footage of the scene on Twitter, describing it as an “absolute madhouse.”

Trump appeared in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Even Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia waded into the maelstrom of invective, CBS News reported.

“We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America,” she called out as counterprotesters told her to “go home.”

“Every American should take a stand,” she said, according to ABC News. “This is what happens to communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption and the communist Democrats.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

Republican Rep. George Santos also made an appearance outside the courthouse.

ABC noted that no arrests were made despite “verbal skirmishes” between the two sides.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive. 

The New York Post reported that far above the chaos, armed police snipers looked down from the rooftops.

Maurice Symonette, the founder of Blacks for Trump, took time out from protesting to tell the Post that he saw the day as a win for the former president.

“It’s great that they are doing this because all this is going to do is catapult Trump into the presidency,” Symonette said. “He is a folk hero.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
