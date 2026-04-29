Share
Commentary
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Central Command, U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz.
Commentary
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Central Command, U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. (Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

Video: Armed-to-the-Teeth US Forces Turn Back Ship Considering a Blockade Run at the Strait of Hormuz

 By Samuel Short  April 29, 2026 at 6:11am
Share

Footage has emerged showing how U.S. military personnel are enforcing President Donald Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a merchant vessel tried to make it through the waterway.

The footage was posted to social media platform X on April 16, showing a ship in the distance as a message is sent to the crew, telling them, “We will be escorting you to your next port of call, thank you for your cooperation.”

CBS News reported that the blockade began April 13, with The Wall Street Journal adding that Iran will lose $435 million for every day the blockade continues.

U.S. officials say they “are prepared to sustain the blockade as long as it takes.”

CNN reported that as of Wednesday, traffic through the strait is only 5 percent compared to what it was two months ago.

While the footage clearly showed the U.S. military presence in the waterway is not one to be trifled with, it’s not just the Iranians feeling the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz being largely shut down.

Given the shortages of oil caused by the conflict, Americans are feeling it as well.

AAA put the national average gas price for Wednesday at $4.23 per gallon.

States like Washington state, Oregon, and Nevada are above $5 per gallon, with California approaching $6 per gallon.

Per PolitiFact, under former President Joe Biden, the national average reached $5 per gallon in the summer of 2022.

Related:
Watch: Jasmine Crockett Claims She's One of the Most 'Powerful' People in the Country, Slams Those Not 'On the Same Level'

That is to say, Trump hasn’t reached the levels of his predecessor, but that might not be enough of an assurance come November.

The economy is an omnipresent issue. Americans can wake up and go about their days without thinking of Iran or the blockade, but they won’t forget about how much they’re paying at the pump and how much is left in their bank accounts after they do it.

Despite the “as long as it takes” sentiment from officials, Trump and Republicans don’t have unlimited time.

If gas prices remain high, or climb further by November, that could be to their detriment in the midterms.

That is not to make a reasoned argument that Democrats present a great alternative, or that the logic dictates a Democrat congressional majority would solve this problem overnight.

That’s not how voters will approach this situation. In many cases, they might not vote at all. They’ll become increasingly cynical about the Trump administration and the Republicans over the next six months. They’ll shrug their shoulders and stay home.

When that happens, the leftist ideologues, chomping at the bit to flip critical seats, will have their opening.

Should Trump and his party want to invigorate voters and stave off the opposition, one would think solving this price issue is paramount.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




GRAPHIC: Fed-up Scott Jennings Snaps, Takes Down Arrogant CNN Guest Who Gets Too Close for Comfort During Heated Debate
Shock Video: Suspicious K9 Had Cole Allen Locked Down Before Handler Pulled Him Away - Literally 2 Seconds Later Allen Made His Move
Damning Text Messages: Biden DOJ Lawyers Created Witch Hunt Targeting Catholic Nuns and Laughed About Hunting Them Down
House Dem Invokes 'Nazi' War Crimes in Attack on Hegseth Over Caribbean Strikes as Rhetoric Escalates
Class and Decency: Watch Johnny Carson Address Reagan Assassination Attempt the Day After It Happened
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation