Video: Armed-to-the-Teeth US Forces Turn Back Ship Considering a Blockade Run at the Strait of Hormuz

Footage has emerged showing how U.S. military personnel are enforcing President Donald Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a merchant vessel tried to make it through the waterway.

The footage was posted to social media platform X on April 16, showing a ship in the distance as a message is sent to the crew, telling them, “We will be escorting you to your next port of call, thank you for your cooperation.”

CBS News reported that the blockade began April 13, with The Wall Street Journal adding that Iran will lose $435 million for every day the blockade continues.

U.S. officials say they “are prepared to sustain the blockade as long as it takes.”

CENTCOM released dramatic footage of the U.S. Navy enforcing the blockade on Iranian ports by diverting a merchant vessel. “U.S. forces are prepared to sustain the blockade as long as it takes.” pic.twitter.com/fwRdXr9Lr6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

CNN reported that as of Wednesday, traffic through the strait is only 5 percent compared to what it was two months ago.

While the footage clearly showed the U.S. military presence in the waterway is not one to be trifled with, it’s not just the Iranians feeling the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz being largely shut down.

Given the shortages of oil caused by the conflict, Americans are feeling it as well.

AAA put the national average gas price for Wednesday at $4.23 per gallon.

States like Washington state, Oregon, and Nevada are above $5 per gallon, with California approaching $6 per gallon.

Per PolitiFact, under former President Joe Biden, the national average reached $5 per gallon in the summer of 2022.

That is to say, Trump hasn’t reached the levels of his predecessor, but that might not be enough of an assurance come November.

The economy is an omnipresent issue. Americans can wake up and go about their days without thinking of Iran or the blockade, but they won’t forget about how much they’re paying at the pump and how much is left in their bank accounts after they do it.

Despite the “as long as it takes” sentiment from officials, Trump and Republicans don’t have unlimited time.

If gas prices remain high, or climb further by November, that could be to their detriment in the midterms.

That is not to make a reasoned argument that Democrats present a great alternative, or that the logic dictates a Democrat congressional majority would solve this problem overnight.

That’s not how voters will approach this situation. In many cases, they might not vote at all. They’ll become increasingly cynical about the Trump administration and the Republicans over the next six months. They’ll shrug their shoulders and stay home.

When that happens, the leftist ideologues, chomping at the bit to flip critical seats, will have their opening.

Should Trump and his party want to invigorate voters and stave off the opposition, one would think solving this price issue is paramount.

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